Oldest Man in the World Confirmed After Death of 114-Year-Old, Gives Secrets to His Extraordinarily Long Life

 By The Associated Press  April 6, 2024 at 9:37am
The world’s oldest man says the secret to his long life is luck, moderation — and fish and chips every Friday.

Englishman John Alfred Tinniswood, 111, has been confirmed as the new holder of the men’s title by Guinness World Records. The confirmation follows the death of record-holder Juan Vicente Pérez of Venezuela this month at the age of 114.

Gisaburo Sonobe, from Japan, who was next-longest-lived man, died March 31 at age 112.

The world’s oldest woman — and oldest living person — is 117-year-old Maria Branyas Morera of Spain.

Tinniswood was presented with a certificate by Guinness World Records on Thursday at the care home where he lives in Southport, England.

Born in Liverpool on Aug. 26, 1912, about four months after the sinking of the Titanic, Tinniswood lived through two world wars. He served in the British Army Pay Corps in World War II.

The retired accountant and great-grandfather said moderation is a key to a healthy life. He said he never smokes, rarely drinks and follows no special diet, apart from a fish-and-chips supper once a week.

“If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much — if you do too much of anything — you’re going to suffer eventually,” Tinniswood told Guinness World Records.

Would you want to live to over age 100?

But ultimately, he said, “It’s pure luck. You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it.”

Conversation