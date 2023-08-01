A vegan social media influencer known for her extreme diet died in Malaysia of starvation, according to statements from her friends and multiple reports.

Zhanna Samsonova, 39, was popular on social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

She pushed a very particular diet: Meals that were both 100 percent vegan and raw.

The New York Post reported Samsonova died on July 21, during a trip to Southeast Asia.

While visiting the region, she sought medical treatment for an undisclosed illness but there was nothing doctors could do to help her.

Her exact cause of death is unknown, but those who loved her believe she “died of starvation” and “exhaustion.”

The committed vegan spent years eating nothing but fruits, seeds, sprouts and smoothies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raw food Creation by Zhanna D’art (@rawveganfoodchef)

However, the woman survived the last seven years almost exclusively on sweet jackfruit and a tropical fruit called durian.

Have you ever been vegan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

According to Healthline, jackfruit is “an exotic fruit grown in tropical regions of the world” and native to South India. Durian, meanwhile, is pungent and described as the “king of fruits.”

In June, Samsonova posted for the final time on Instagram, and touted the benefits of durian in a post from Thailand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raw food Creation by Zhanna D’art (@rawveganfoodchef)

“It’s that fabulous time of year again – Durian Season in Thailand!” she wrote. “Wake Up And Smell the Durian! For all you durian lovers out there, isn’t it just the best? And for those who haven’t yet experienced the joy of durian, you’re in for a wild ride!”

Citing reporting from Samsonova’s home country of Russia, the Post reported her friends watched her deteriorate from her diet.

“A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already had a haggard look, swollen legs, from which lymph flowed,” a friend who wished to remain anonymous reportedly said.

The friend added, “They sent her home for treatment. But she ran away again. When I saw her in [Thailand], I was horrified.”

The person concluded, “I lived on the floor above and every day I was afraid to find her corpse in the morning. Convinced her of treatment. But she didn’t have time.”

Critical of “junk food,” Samsonova heavily promoted her diet to others on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raw food Creation by Zhanna D’art (@rawveganfoodchef)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raw food Creation by Zhanna D’art (@rawveganfoodchef)

Another friend who spoke anonymously said eating only jackfruit and durian led to a predictable outcome.

“You don’t need to be a doctor to understand where this will lead,” the person said.

While Samsonova’s cause of death has yet to be determined, the woman’s mother believes she died from a “cholera-like infection.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.