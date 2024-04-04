The funny thing about leftists is that they’re always looking at the greener grass on the other side while refusing to water their own.

The American dream was built on the principle of hard work and perseverance.

But today, the American ideal is based on whining about what you want and demanding it for free.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” told his audience that he was shocked at the cleanliness he witnessed when he took his family to Japan last week.

In his monologue on Monday, Kimmel said that his recent trip made him realize that “this USA we’re always chanting about, is a filthy and disgusting place.”



“We were in Japan for seven days. Not only did I not encounter a single dirty bathroom, the bathrooms in Tokyo and Kyoto are cleaner than our operating rooms here,” he said.

“Everywhere you go, the bathrooms are clean. They don’t smell bad, and they have those toilets that wash you from the inside out,” he said, adding that it wasn’t just in hotels but in “restaurants, bars, truck stops.”

“There’s no litter. People carry their own trash. There are no garbage cans in Tokyo,” he said. “Thirty years ago, some terrorists put a poisonous gas in some trash cans. They’re like, ‘Okay, no more trash cans. Everybody clean up after yourselves,’ And guess what? They clean up after themselves. They bring their garbage to their houses,” he said.

“It’s like the whole country is Disneyland, and we’re living at Six Flags,” Kimmel added. “I’ve been home 36 hours. I’ve never felt dirtier. We are like hogs compared to the Japanese. I can’t imagine what they must think of us. ‘Oh, the garbage people! Yes, the Americans, garbage, yes!’”

Kimmel may have been fascinated with the cleanliness of Japan but it doesn’t happen by magic.

Cleanliness rituals are ingrained from an early age in Japan. Students as young as elementary school are tasked with cleaning their classrooms, hallways and even bathrooms daily as part of their regular routine, according to a 2019 BBC Travel article.

It’s part of social consciousness education that is embedded in the Japanese curriculum, according to BBC correspondents Steve John Powell and Angeles Marin Cabello.

The children don’t deface or dirty their school because they are the ones who have to clean it up.

Could you imagine asking American children to clean their school bathroom every day?

Jimmy Kimmel says traveling to Japan made him realize how ‘filthy and disgusting’ the US is by comparison. He’s not wrong. Tokyo is one of the cleanest and safest cities in the world, and with good reason. Why do you think that is? pic.twitter.com/rRzsZWrWVV — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 4, 2024



“And as the schoolchildren grow, their concept of what constitutes their space extends beyond the classroom to include their neighborhood, their city and their country,” the article states.

It’s not just cleanliness. Japan has one of the lowest crime rates in the world, and while proponents of gun control are quick to point out their strict gun laws, the reason they can enforce such laws is because of their stringent immigration policies and strong police force known as “koban.”

According to an opinion article by Mairi McLare, a teacher, writer and translator in Japan for over 16 years, one of the primary reasons behind Japan’s remarkably low crime rate is rooted in Japanese culture and the Japanese national character or “kokuminsei.” Japan’s ethnic homogeneity is also cited as a contributing factor. With almost 97 percent of the population ethnically Japanese, the country has been able to preserve its cultural uniformity and traditional values.

The divorce rate in Japan, for instance, is only 1.2 percent, as compared to almost 40 percent in America.

So Kimmel says America is disgusting compared to Japan.

Of course it is.

Japan has a respectful, homogeneous society. They are proud of their country and have a national commonality. The concept of America is nothing but lines on a map at this point. If you’re proud of it,… — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) April 3, 2024



Kimmel’s humor left much to be desired, but what was truly hilarious about his monologue was how easily he referred to America as “garbage.”

It is the lack of national pride, unsafe immigration policies that bring in crime and anti-social elements, and the breakdown of social and relational values pushed by leftists like him that have contributed to the unkempt “garbage” appearance we are increasingly seeing, especially in big cities.

And there’s nothing funny about that.

