Meta's logo is displayed at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Nov. 9. (Godofredo A. Vasquez - File / AP)

Zuckerberg's Meta Hit with Massive Punishment for User Privacy Violations

 By The Associated Press  January 4, 2023 at 8:24am
Irish regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for online privacy violations and banned the company from forcing European users to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission imposed two fines — totaling $414 million — in its decision in two cases that could shake up Meta’s business model targeting users with ads based on what they do online.

The watchdog fined Meta $222.94 million for violations of the European Union’s strict data privacy rules involving Facebook and an additional $191.1 million for breaches involving Instagram.

It’s the commission’s latest punishment for Meta for data privacy infringements, following four other fines for the company since 2021 that total more than $955.46 million.

The decision stems from complaints filed in May 2018 when the 27-nation EU’s privacy rules, known as the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR, took effect.

Previously, Meta relied on getting informed consent from users to process their personal data to serve them personalized, or behavioral, ads. When GDPR came into force, the company changed the legal basis under which it processes user data by adding a clause to the terms of service for advertisements, effectively forcing users to agree that their data could be used. That violates EU privacy rules.

The Irish watchdog initially sided with Meta but changed its position after the draft decision was sent to a board of EU data protection regulators, many of whom objected.

In its final decision, the Irish watchdog said Meta “is not entitled to rely on the ‘contract’ legal basis to deliver behavioral adverts on Facebook and Instagram.”

Meta said in a statement that “we strongly believe our approach respects GDPR, and we’re therefore disappointed by these decisions and intend to appeal both the substance of the rulings and the fines.”

The Irish watchdog is Meta’s lead European data privacy regulator.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Conversation