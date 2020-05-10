SECTIONS
Apparent Toilet Flush Heard During Supreme Court Teleconference Arguments

By Jack Davis
Published May 10, 2020 at 7:49am
It was not exactly the shot heard ’round the world, but it was a very familiar noise in a very unfamiliar setting that made ears sit up and listen before fingers began clicking to send tweets discussing the sound of a toilet being flushed during a Supreme Court session.

To set the stage: So that the business of the Supreme Court can continue amid current health concerns, oral arguments are being conducted via telephone.  The calls are livestreamed so that anyone who wishes can listen in.

On Wednesday, listeners were primed and ready to hear the debate in the case of Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants. At issue is whether a federal law prohibiting robocalls to cellphones is in violation of the free speech protection of the First Amendment, according to The Washington Post.

The sessions are prefaced by an admonition from Chief Justice John Roberts to all involved to turn off cell phones.

The rules for these sessions are that lawyers who are calling in to argue a case go one at a time, with each having their phone line unmuted only when they are supposed to speak, according to CNN.

Do you think this was really the sound of a toilet flushing?

The arguments went on as normal until about 59 minutes into the call, when, as tweeted multiple times, a sound of what appeared to be a toilet flushing was heard.

The incident came as lawyer Roman Martinez, representing the American Association of Political Consultants, responded to a question from Justice Elena Kagan.

The Post reported that no one on the call mentioned the sound, which does not appear in the official recording or transcript of the arguments.

However, the apparent flush launched an avalanche of tweets, some of which were in good taste:

For those interested in a detective story about the noise, The Post reported that “No one has owned up to the flush, if indeed it was a flush.”

“It could have been anyone on the phone call, or someone near the phone of anyone on the call. It might have been a spouse, or perhaps a child. It could have come from inside a bathroom (let’s not go there) or nearby a bathroom. Fortunately, whatever sounds preceded the flush sound were imperceptible,” the outlet added.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
