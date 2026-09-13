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Three Democratic Party representatives chose to spend their time visiting illegal aliens at ICE facilities.
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Three Democratic Party representatives chose to spend their time visiting illegal aliens at ICE facilities. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images for Paid Leave for All; Graeme Sloan for The Washington Post / Getty Images; Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin)

3 House Democrats Visit ICE Detention Center to Meet with Illegal Aliens with Deportation Orders

 By Samuel Proctor  September 13, 2026 at 7:30am
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Three Democratic representatives visited a group of illegal aliens with criminal backgrounds and deportation orders on Wednesday.

Rep. Analilia Mejia (N.J.-11) and Rep. Rob Menendez (N.J.-08) visited the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility in New Jersey while Rep. Gwen Moore (W.I.-04) visited the Leavenworth Detention Center in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Following her tour of Leavenworth, Moore filmed a video outside the detention facility which was later posted to X. “I’m just leaving the Midwest regional reception center owned by ICE,” Moore said.

“The good news is that the people we visited said that they’re being treated like human beings. The really bad news is we can’t figure out why they’re here. They’re not criminals. They’re not dangerous.”

Not criminals, says Moore? Every single person in these detention facilities has violated the laws and sovereignty of the United States of America.

Would you visit criminals instead of your constituents?

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement made sure that the public knew the truth. “The American people deserve to know how their leaders are using their time and resources,” they said in a post on X.

Thank goodness we have a law enforcement agency that ensures we know where our tax money is going: congressional coffee dates with criminals.

ICE continued to reveal key details about who our lawmakers specifically requested to meet with. They described multiple “illegal aliens with orders of removal” and “illegal aliens deemed flight risks by immigration judges.”

One illegal alien overstayed her tourist visa and then bit an officer while in detention. Another was detained under the Laken Riley Act.

This law, written in memory of the young girl murdered by a criminal illegal alien released back into society, requires imprisonment without bail for non-citizens arrested for theft, larceny, shoplifting, burglary, assaulting a law enforcement officer, or any crime that results in death or serious bodily injury.

Related:
US Sees Negative Net Migration for First Time in Nearly 100 Years Amid Trump's Border Crackdown

These are the people that Moore, Mejia, and Menendez so desperately wanted to visit: criminals. But they don’t call them “criminals;” rather, Moore described these people as “constituents.”

“[Congresswoman Moore’s] constituents, yes constituents, are being detained all over the country and she will continue advocating for them, wherever they are,” said a spokesperson for Moore in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

Black’s Law Dictionary makes it clear that constituency is linked to voter eligibility. This excludes the imprisoned illegal aliens (well, it should…).

Moore’s true constituents aren’t in a Kansas detention facility; they’re in Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District — 580 miles away.

Why can’t Democratic politicians put American citizens first?

They’ll stand for illegal aliens, foreign nations, and terrorist organizations, but not the people who elected them to office.

Prioritizing foreign nationals who violate our borders over the law-abiding citizens of America isn’t compassionate — it’s contemptible.

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Samuel Proctor
Samuel Proctor is a first year student at Iowa State University, studying political science and writing for the Iowa State Daily. His specialization in political theory and philosophy led him to join The Western Journal in 2026. When not writing, Samuel can be found playing guitar and praising Jesus.




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