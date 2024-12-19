Appeals Court Deals Fatal Blow to Fani Willis' Trump Prosecution, Disqualifies Her from Case

The lawfare against President-elect Donald Trump continues to crumble.

The latest setback comes in Trump’s election interference case in Georgia — one of the many lawsuits that sought to hamstring the president-elect.

And the woman who brought all that forward is at the center of this latest (rather significant) stumble.

Per Axios, embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been disqualified from Trump 2020 election interference case due to a conflict of interest.

The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Willis’ office would no longer oversee this case.

As far as the conflict of interest at the heart of this disqualification, it involves Willis’ love life.

The lead prosecutor on Trump’s case was Nathan Wade, who was in a relationship with Willis, creating an obvious conflict of interest.

Or, at least, obvious to most outside of Willis’ office.

The appeals court ruled that the relationship created a “significant appearance of impropriety,” according to The Hill.

“After carefully considering the trial court’s findings in its order, we conclude that it erred by failing to disqualify DA Willis and her office,” Judge E. Trenton Brown III explained in the ruling.

He added: “The remedy crafted by the trial court to prevent an ongoing appearance of impropriety did nothing to address the appearance of impropriety that existed at times when DA Willis was exercising her broad pretrial discretion about who to prosecute and what charges to bring.”

Of note, while Willis has been disqualified, the court has yet to throw the case out.

In theory, that means another prosecutor could pick up the case, but given the resounding results of Nov. 5, that would come with quite a bit of risk and baggage for any legal office.

(To say nothing of the president-elect’s forthcoming presidential immunity.)

This last case just won’t have Willis attached to it anymore.

The New York Times reported that it was a 2-1 decision that ultimately overturned a trial judge’s March ruling that originally allowed Willis to stay on the case. Wade was swiftly removed after the relationship went public.

“In granting President Trump an overwhelming mandate, the American people have demanded an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all the witch hunts against him,” Trump representative Steven Cheung said after the Willis decision.

Trump will officially be inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2025.

