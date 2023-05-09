Share
News

Archdiocese Investigating Parish After Historic Church Is Used to Host 'God Is Trans' Event

 By Richard Moorhead  May 9, 2023 at 9:32am
Share

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York is investigating a Manhattan church after it hosted a display contrary to the Christian understanding of God.

The Church of St. Paul the Apostle exhibited an art display called “God is Trans: A Queer Spiritual Journey” on Sunday, according to Fox News. The display was featured next to a church altar.

The display alluded to transgender ideology, with a panel from its creator Adah Unachukwu denying the existence of the devil.

“There is no devil, just past selves.”

Trending:
Judge Issues Big Ruling Against Donald Trump

The display, hosted at a church that one parishioner describes as “very liberal,” was criticized by another member of the congregation, according to the New York Post.

“The church should not be promoting this,” the objecting parishioner said.

Should churches be used to push LGBT ideology?

“I understand there are transgender people. I pray for all people but enough is enough. It seems like they are trying to force the agenda on others.”

The same parishioner indicated that the resident priests of the parish declined to explain the meaning of the seemingly heretical art display, according to the Post.

A spokesperson for the archdiocese confirmed that it was investigating the church in a statement provided to Newsweek.

“We had no knowledge of it beforehand,” the spokesperson told the news outlet.

“If media reports are accurate, then we would have concerns.

“We are investigating and looking to speak with the pastor of the parish to get more information.”

Related:
Priest Who Gets 3,500 Yearly Exorcism Requests Reveals Tell-Tale Signs of Demonic Possession

The parish in question has a reputation for advertising itself to the gay community, according to The New York Times.

St. Paul’s offers one Sunday Mass that is marketed as “gay-friendly.”

God has always been understood as male in the Christian religion, with two persons of the Trinity identified as Father and Son.

The concept of transgenderism also conflicts with the Christian understanding of gender, which teaches that God created mankind as male and female.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Archdiocese Investigating Parish After Historic Church Is Used to Host 'God Is Trans' Event
Alleged Serial Killer Arrested After String of Brutal Attacks - He Entered US Under Obama as an Unaccompanied Minor
Wildlife Officers Notice What Man Was Finding in the Forest; Now He's Banned from Hunting and Owes $15,000
AOC Calls Neely's Subway Death a 'Murder,' So NYC Mayor Stops Her Cold
Famous Drag Queen Who Once Rubbed Shoulders with Kamala Harris Accused of Brutal Rape
See more...

Conversation