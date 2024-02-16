Archie Comics Hires Woke Writer Who Mocked 9/11 Remembrance - His Story Sends Archie to Hell

Normally, when one thinks of the iconic Archie Andrews character from Archie Comics, one visualizes the teenager depicted as a lovable, colorful cartoon character always happy and smiling.

Archie and friends Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper and others are often depicted hanging out and having teenage adventures in their small town of Riverdale. The light-hearted feel of Archie Comics is captured well in the following image:

Warmer days are coming soon, but you can put some Spring in your step right now by reaching out to your local comics shop and having them pre-order you a copy of World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest 138! pic.twitter.com/3Zu0rimXk3 — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) February 15, 2024

Well, in the latest book to come from Archie Comics — “Archie Comics: Judgement Day” — the character is headed in a much darker direction. He’ll be headed straight to hell.

Judgment Day is an upcoming miniseries that will forever alter the way you view Archie Comics! Join Archie as he battles demons in the darkest version of Riverdale yet. @TheWrap has your exclusive first look at this debut Archie Premium Event! https://t.co/DEq4wl98Dj — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) February 13, 2024

According to The Wrap, the comic’s story “plunges the gang into the heart of darkness” and “sets Archie Andrews on a daring quest to cleanse an alternate version of Riverdale overrun by demons.”

Furthermore, in The Wrap’s promotion of its exclusive coverage, the outlet wrote “Archie Comics: Judgement Day is a new comic book miniseries that sends the Riverdale gang to hell and we’ve got the first details.”

And that’s all thanks to the new comic’s author, Aubrey Sitterson. Controversially, Sitterson is known for his far-left political views.

Back in 2017, Sitterson was hired by IDW Publishing to write a “G.I. Joe” comic called “Scarlet Strike Force.”

In the comic, Sitterson turned the G.I. Joe character Salvo — traditionally depicted as a muscular, white military man — into a Somoan lesbian, according to Bleeding Cool.

The comic was abruptly canceled after three issues due to poor sales.

Perhaps even more controversially, around the time of the firing, the comic book author mocked those who take time to remember the victims of the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Oh good, it’s Self-Centered National Tragedy Remembrance from People Who Weren’t Even Anywhere Near New York City Day,” Sitterson wrote in a since-deleted tweet posted in 2017, according to CBR.

If diehard Archie fans are anything like diehard G.I. Joe fans, they won’t take to liking the controversial writer.

Speaking with Bleeding Cool in 2017, Terry Dizard — one of the men behind the prominent G.I. Joe fansite YoJoe.com — explained why the site decided it would be “cutting coverage of all IDW products until Aubrey was removed” from writing any G.I. Joe book.

“Aubrey took screenshots out of context of long discussion threads, and labeled the [G.I. Joe] community as nothing but white male, Trump supporters, to his Twitter following. From that point to September, the community at large had completely dismissed Aubrey as nothing more than an antagonist and provocateur,” Dizard said.

“…[W]hat really set our community into full outrage was his callous comments on 9/11 followed by half-hearted backpedaling and the rest is the little drama we have today. The [G.I. Joe] community has many member[s] who are currently or have served in our nation’s – and other nation’s – Armed Forces.

“The tragedy of September 11th is still filled with passion and pain. Aubrey is fully entitled to his comments, but in this day of social media, that freedom of speech also has the responsibility of consequence.”

