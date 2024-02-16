Share
Entertainment

Archie Comics Hires Woke Writer Who Mocked 9/11 Remembrance - His Story Sends Archie to Hell

 By Michael Austin  February 16, 2024 at 10:16am
Share

Normally, when one thinks of the iconic Archie Andrews character from Archie Comics, one visualizes the teenager depicted as a lovable, colorful cartoon character always happy and smiling.

Archie and friends Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper and others are often depicted hanging out and having teenage adventures in their small town of Riverdale. The light-hearted feel of Archie Comics is captured well in the following image:

Well, in the latest book to come from Archie Comics — “Archie Comics: Judgement Day” — the character is headed in a much darker direction. He’ll be headed straight to hell.

Trending:
Disney Bounces Oscar-Nominated Actor Because He's White: Report

According to The Wrap, the comic’s story “plunges the gang into the heart of darkness” and “sets Archie Andrews on a daring quest to cleanse an alternate version of Riverdale overrun by demons.”

Furthermore, in The Wrap’s promotion of its exclusive coverage, the outlet wrote “Archie Comics: Judgement Day is a new comic book miniseries that sends the Riverdale gang to hell and we’ve got the first details.”

Are you planning on reading this comic?

And that’s all thanks to the new comic’s author, Aubrey Sitterson. Controversially, Sitterson is known for his far-left political views.

Back in 2017, Sitterson was hired by IDW Publishing to write a “G.I. Joe” comic called “Scarlet Strike Force.”

In the comic, Sitterson turned the G.I. Joe character Salvo — traditionally depicted as a muscular, white military man — into a Somoan lesbian, according to Bleeding Cool.

The comic was abruptly canceled after three issues due to poor sales.

Perhaps even more controversially, around the time of the firing, the comic book author mocked those who take time to remember the victims of the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.

Related:
Disney Bounces Oscar-Nominated Actor Because He's White: Report

“Oh good, it’s Self-Centered National Tragedy Remembrance from People Who Weren’t Even Anywhere Near New York City Day,” Sitterson wrote in a since-deleted tweet posted in 2017, according to CBR.

If diehard Archie fans are anything like diehard G.I. Joe fans, they won’t take to liking the controversial writer.

Speaking with Bleeding Cool in 2017, Terry Dizard — one of the men behind the prominent G.I. Joe fansite YoJoe.com — explained why the site decided it would be “cutting coverage of all IDW products until Aubrey was removed” from writing any G.I. Joe book.

“Aubrey took screenshots out of context of long discussion threads, and labeled the [G.I. Joe] community as nothing but white male, Trump supporters, to his Twitter following. From that point to September, the community at large had completely dismissed Aubrey as nothing more than an antagonist and provocateur,” Dizard said.

“…[W]hat really set our community into full outrage was his callous comments on 9/11 followed by half-hearted backpedaling and the rest is the little drama we have today. The [G.I. Joe] community has many member[s] who are currently or have served in our nation’s – and other nation’s – Armed Forces.

“The tragedy of September 11th is still filled with passion and pain. Aubrey is fully entitled to his comments, but in this day of social media, that freedom of speech also has the responsibility of consequence.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Archie Comics Hires Woke Writer Who Mocked 9/11 Remembrance - His Story Sends Archie to Hell
Disney Bounces Oscar-Nominated Actor Because He's White: Report
Fans Fill the Comments with Outrage as Disney Turns Male Hero 'Nonbinary' in 'X-Men' Series Revival
'Fantastic Four' Reboot Race-Swapped Famous Character Because Film Was 'Too White': Report
'Deadpool & Wolverine' Super Bowl Ad Is Now the Most-Watched Movie Trailer of All-Time
See more...

Conversation