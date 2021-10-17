Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich last week shared what has been described as a “bizarre video” that left some saying he should stick to his day job.

Brnovich, who is seeking the 2022 Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, shared a video of himself displaying his skills with nunchucks, a martial-arts weapon, while standing on the roof of a parking garage.

“You want the nunchucks. You got the nunchucks,” Brnovich tweeted.

In the video, he explained that he is only giving the people what they want.

You want the nunchucks. You got the nunchucks. pic.twitter.com/fu4MlJEUN1 — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) October 15, 2021

We’ve gotten a lot of calls, a lot of emails,” he said. “But there’s one thing people definitely want to see.

“They want to see more ’chucks,” he said. “You want more ’chucks? You got more ‘chucks.”

The video raised some eyebrows.

The more I look at this, this is one of the most bizarre things I have ever seen. This is not normal. “AG Brnovich, you must address the corrupt election in Arizona.” Oh, you mean make a video swinging nunchucks? This is depraved. https://t.co/LZPH4MxYoi — Seth Keshel (@SKeshel) October 16, 2021

This is the guy who’s running against Mark Kelly? “General” Brnovich? With nunchucks? @RadioFreeTom is right — we are an unserious nation. https://t.co/xQW2lDns5X — The Ghost of George Conway (@gtconway3dg) October 15, 2021

Fellow Republican and former news anchor Kari Lake managed to contain her enthusiasm for the display, indicating she would rather see Brnovich doing a different form of crime-fighting.

“We want indictments. We want arrests. We want justice!” tweeted Lake, who is seeking to be Arizona’s next governor.

We want indictments. We want arrests. We want justice! https://t.co/PVRf2cqhtN — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) October 15, 2021

That wish was seconded by Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers.

With all due respect AG, we want to see arrests – literal crooks being perp walked in hand cuffs. Now, not later. https://t.co/4kIJKxkUft — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) October 15, 2021

“With all due respect AG, we want to see arrests – literal crooks being perp walked in hand cuffs. Now, not later,” Rogers tweeted.

Clearly, my years of martial arts training paid off. Pulled my old nunchaku out of storage…like riding a bike. #WayOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/ibVf9ADWmx — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) May 13, 2019

Brnovich had last showed off his skill with the martial arts weapon in 2019 after a law was passed decriminalizing nunchucks, according to the Arizona Republic.

