Communities near the border are scrambling to handle the influx of migrants arriving, and this has caused one town in Arizona to declare a state of emergency.

The mayor of Gila Bend, Arizona, Chris Riggs, expressed his disdain for the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis in a Tuesday interview with Fox Business.

“Border Patrol let us know that they were going to be dropping migrants that had been detained for 72 hours in our town, which we really didn’t understand because we have nothing here,” Riggs said.

“We have no charity organizations that can help, no non-governmental organizations that a lot of the larger cities and towns do have to assist these people.”

Gila Bend has a small population of roughly 2,000 people and therefore is not equipped to handle migrants being bused in in significant quantities.

As Riggs mentioned, there are no facilities or much outside assistance that could help take care of the people brought in.

The lack of resources without any outside help from the federal, state or local government to provide for those being brought into Gila Bend is putting a huge financial strain on the town, as many of these migrants have nothing but the clothes on their backs.

The Biden administration’s overturning of former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy is one of the main reasons why migrants are being brought into places like Gila Bend.

Instead of having migrants wait in Mexico while being processed, many are allowed to stay in the United States — a process known as “catch and release.”

There are also concerns about a rise in violent crime, which Riggs attributed to the sudden population hike.

On a state level, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey called out the administration’s inaction to put an end to the surge of Central American migrants.

“It’s clear that this administration is anti-wall, and AWOL — absent without leave. They’ve been absent from the field, and their bad policies and lack of leadership have resulted in this crisis,” Ducey said at a news conference last week.

We need more leadership from the federal government to keep Arizona and our border safe. pic.twitter.com/APrPSn712u — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 19, 2021

While the White House under President Joe Biden has been a stickler for coronavirus restrictions, it does not seem to have the same level of concern when it comes to preventing the spread in overcrowded detention centers and border towns.

In fact, Vice President Kamala Harris laughed off the suggestion of even visiting the border on Monday — how compassionate.

Listen to the laugh…when Harris is asked if she plans to visit the border — a place of misery and lawlessness explicitly created by her globalist, radical policies.#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/eklCeSrIx2 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) March 23, 2021

The White House and Congress need to get their acts together and finally put an end to the situation at the border — a crisis which is undoubtedly the result of bad policy and irresponsible messaging.

