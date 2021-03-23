Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Arizona Border Town Declares 'State of Emergency' Thanks to Biden's Migrant Crisis

U.S. immigration officers release asylum seekers at a bus station on Feb. 25, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas.John Moore / Getty ImagesU.S. immigration officers release asylum seekers at a bus station on Feb. 25, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. (John Moore / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published March 23, 2021 at 1:56pm
Mewe Share P Share

Communities near the border are scrambling to handle the influx of migrants arriving, and this has caused one town in Arizona to declare a state of emergency.

The mayor of Gila Bend, Arizona, Chris Riggs, expressed his disdain for the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis in a Tuesday interview with Fox Business.

“Border Patrol let us know that they were going to be dropping migrants that had been detained for 72 hours in our town, which we really didn’t understand because we have nothing here,” Riggs said.

“We have no charity organizations that can help, no non-governmental organizations that a lot of the larger cities and towns do have to assist these people.”

TRENDING: GOP Rep Reveals Getting Fined for Evading Pelosi's Metal Detectors Was Part of His Plan, Because Now He Gets to Take Her to Federal Court

Gila Bend has a small population of roughly 2,000 people and therefore is not equipped to handle migrants being bused in in significant quantities.

As Riggs mentioned, there are no facilities or much outside assistance that could help take care of the people brought in.

The lack of resources without any outside help from the federal, state or local government to provide for those being brought into Gila Bend is putting a huge financial strain on the town, as many of these migrants have nothing but the clothes on their backs.

The Biden administration’s overturning of former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy is one of the main reasons why migrants are being brought into places like Gila Bend.

Should the 'Remain in Mexico' policy be reinstated?

Instead of having migrants wait in Mexico while being processed, many are allowed to stay in the United States — a process known as “catch and release.”

There are also concerns about a rise in violent crime, which Riggs attributed to the sudden population hike.

On a state level, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey called out the administration’s inaction to put an end to the surge of Central American migrants.

“It’s clear that this administration is anti-wall, and AWOL — absent without leave. They’ve been absent from the field, and their bad policies and lack of leadership have resulted in this crisis,” Ducey said at a news conference last week.

RELATED: Here's the Sick Tactic Cartels Are Using to Smuggle Members Into the United States

While the White House under President Joe Biden has been a stickler for coronavirus restrictions, it does not seem to have the same level of concern when it comes to preventing the spread in overcrowded detention centers and border towns.

In fact, Vice President Kamala Harris laughed off the suggestion of even visiting the border on Monday — how compassionate.

The White House and Congress need to get their acts together and finally put an end to the situation at the border — a crisis which is undoubtedly the result of bad policy and irresponsible messaging.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







Arizona Border Town Declares 'State of Emergency' Thanks to Biden's Migrant Crisis
Watch: Jen Psaki Struggles to Get Through Brutal Questions from Fox's Peter Doocy
Even a Democratic Border-Town Mayor Is Sounding the Alarm on Biden's Border Crisis
Young Not Stupid: Biden Making People Pay Their 'Fair Share' Is Going Bite Hardworking, Suffering Americans
CDC Removes Another Excuse for Keeping Schools Closed
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×