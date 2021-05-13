Five months after the Arizona state Senate issued subpoenas for election records from Maricopa County, the state is still battling to get to the facts over November’s election.

A letter from Senate President Karen Fann to Maricopa Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers said the county has failed to comply with the subpoenas, and the audit done to date has uncovered some troubling findings.

The Senate called for an audit to resolve, once and for all, any questions over the accuracy of the count. But Fann’s letter citing three “serious issues” uncovered to date — ongoing non-compliance with the legislative subpoenas, chain of custody and ballot organization anomalies, and deleted databases — said it appears data needed to complete the task is missing.

“We have recently discovered that the entire ‘Database’ directory from the D drive of the machine ‘EMSPrimary’ has been deleted. This removes election related details that appear to have been covered by the subpoena,” the letter said.

“In addition, the main database for the Election Management System (EMS) Software, ‘Results Tally and Reporting,’ is not located anywhere on the EMSPrimary machine, even though all of the EMS Clients reference that machine as the location of the database. This suggests that the main database for all election related data for the November 2020 General Election has been removed.”

Former President Donald Trump shared a copy of the letter on his website, and offered his take on its significance.

“A devastating letter written by Arizona Senate President Karen Fann on voting irregularities, and probably fraud, in Maricopa County during the 2020 Presidential Election. Even the database was illegally deleted after the subpoena to produce the information,” Trump wrote.

“The Fake News and Lamestream Media is doing everything they can not to cover this major story. They just refuse to talk or report about it. They don’t want the United States or World to see what is going on with our corrupt, third world election.”

Fann also said critical information about the routers used during the election has not been provided.

Do you believe there was misconduct in the 2020 election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 100% (2 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Fann scolded the county for advancing the “unsupported assertion that providing the routers would somehow ‘endanger the lives of law enforcement officers, their operations, or the protected health information and personal data of Maricopa County’s citizens.’ If true, the fact that Maricopa County stores on its routers substantial quantities of citizens’ and employees’ highly sensitive personal information is an alarming indictment of the County’s lax data security practices, rather than of the legislative subpoenas.”

Fann also noted county officials have contradicted “the County’s assertion that producing the internet routers for inspection would cost up to $6,000,000.”

To keep the process moving, Fann proposed a solution in which the routers would stay in the custody of county officials, but a firm working with the audit would review virtual images of the routers in the presence of Maricopa sheriff’s office representatives.

“Such an arrangement would permit Maricopa County to retain custody and monitor the review of router data, while ensuring that the Senate may access the information it requires — and to which it is constitutionally entitled — to successfully complete its audit,” Fann wrote. “The Senate has no interest in viewing or taking possession of any information that is unrelated to the administration of the 2020 general election.”

Fann also said the county “has refused to provide the passwords necessary to access vote tabulation devices. Its attorneys’ insistence that the County does not have custody or control of this information is belied by the County’s conduct of its own audits, which, if they were as comprehensive as they purported to be, almost certainly would have entailed use of the passwords to examine the tabulation devices.”

She said it “strains credulity to posit that the County has no contractual right to obtain (i.e., control of) password information from Dominion.”

Fann also said the audit has uncovered “apparent omissions, inconsistencies, and anomalies relating to Maricopa County’s handling, organization, and storage of ballots,” and asked for explanations.

For example, she pointed out, “The County has not provided any chain-of-custody documentation for the ballots,” and “Most of the ballot boxes were sealed merely with regular tape and not secured by any kind of tamper-evident seal.”

In addition to some security questions, Fann said there are other irregularities that need explaining.

“The audit team has encountered a significant number of instances in which there is a disparity between the actual number of ballots contained in a batch and the total denoted on the pink report slip accompanying the batch,” she wrote.

Fann requested a meeting with the county on May 18 to resolve the issues raised in her letter.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.