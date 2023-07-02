A video of a pregnant woman acting in self-defense to take down an armed assailant has gone viral.

According to KTRK-TV in Houston, the woman, who is nine months pregnant, was bringing food to her husband at work last week when she was accosted by two men outside of a store in Houston, Texas, but she quickly turned the tables on them.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, parked Tuesday in front of the All Season Food Store where her husband works. Two armed men were in an SUV nearby.

The woman said that the man in the passenger seat, who had a rifle, got out and angrily said that she startled him. She then called her husband, who came out of the store.

The man with the rifle then got into the driver’s seat of a green Dodge Charger that was parked next to the SUV.

Then, according to KTRK, the man in the driver’s seat of the SUV, identified as 39-year-old Mario Duque, came out of the vehicle pointed a handgun at the couple, and asked repeatedly, “Do you want to die tonight.”

Duque then pistol-whipped the husband, but the pregnant woman pulled out a gun and shot him. Her husband then pulled out his own gun and shot him. Meanwhile, the people in the green Charger fled while the action went down.

“No, they were not taking out my baby daddy before July 11 [the baby’s due date],” the woman later told KTRK-TV.

The KTRK report is below:

Duque was arrested at the scene and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon. He has prior convictions that prohibit him from carrying weapons.

“Thank God we had our guns,” the woman told KTRK. “I’ve never been happier to be a gun carrier.”

Obviously, this story shows the importance of the Second Amendment in an increasingly dangerous world, but even more so in this case.

This woman was seemingly targeted because she was pregnant, meaning that she was very weak and very vulnerable to being attacked by these thugs.

But, as the saying goes about legendary firearms producer Sam Colt: “God created men, Sam Colt made them equal.”

Essentially, Colt said that possessing a firearm made someone weaker, like a pregnant woman, able to stand up to strong bullies like street thugs trying to kill her and her husband.

The gun that she carried made all the difference here. Had she not had a gun and been able to defend herself in this manner, both she and her husband may have ended up dead.

Instead, they were able to injure the criminal, leading to his arrest and subsequent arraignment.

Remember, criminals like to pick easy targets, like pregnant women, the elderly, or the physically or mentally disabled. Without the proper means to defend themselves, these innocent people will be seriously injured or killed.

It is the Second Amendment, and the right to keep and bear arms, that gives them a fighting chance.

