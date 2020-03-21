Armed Disabled Woman Kills One Home Invader, Fends Off Another, Police Say

Police say a disabled Texas woman shot and killed an intruder and fended off another during an attempted home invasion at her Houston apartment this past week.

Citing investigators, KHOU reported that on March 14, two teens attempted to enter the woman’s northwest Houston apartment through a patio door during a brazen, daylight home invasion.

After shattering the woman’s glass patio door, one of the would-be intruders then reached inside and attempted to unlock a door, police said.

That is when the resident reportedly fired one shot with her firearm — hitting one of the teens.

The outlet did not disclose the woman’s identity, referring to her as simply a “53-year-old disabled resident.”

She was apparently home alone during the incident.

Harris County deputies arrived at the scene and found an 18-year-old on the ground outside of the residence.

The deputies reported finding the man in the grass.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified, KHOU reported.

Two arrests were made following the botched burglary, police said.

Deputies told KHOU that 18-year-old Ayanna Harrison and 17-year-old Aren Lacour, were quickly detained.

Police said Harrison drove the other two teens to the woman’s apartment, and described her vehicle as a getaway car.

“Deputies said the getaway vehicle, a white four-door Mercedes-Benz, is linked to other burglaries in the area,” according to KHOU.

Lacour and Harrison are both facing felony murder charges relating to the death of the unidentified teen.

Under Texas law, criminal offenses that result in the death of another person, regardless of the circumstances, can result in murder charges.

This means that although Lacour and Harrison did not pull the trigger, their alleged actions in relation to the botched home invasion resulted in the death of the other teen.

Title 5, Chapter 19 of the Texas Penal Code states a person can be charged with murder if the defendant “commits or attempts to commit a felony, other than manslaughter, and in the course of and in furtherance of the commission or attempt, or in immediate flight from the commission or attempt, he commits or attempts to commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that causes the death of an individual.”

