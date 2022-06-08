Share
News

Armed Man Who Allegedly Wanted to Kill Brett Kavanaugh Arrested Near Supreme Court Justice's Home

 By Andrew Jose  June 8, 2022 at 9:10am
Share

Police arrested a man armed with a handgun, knife and pepper spray early Wednesday morning near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland home.

“At approximately 1:50 a.m. today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s residence. The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh,” the Supreme Court confirmed in a Wednesday statement, CNBC reported

“He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District,” the Supreme Court said.

Sources familiar with the investigation into the incident told The Washington Post that police arrested the would-be attacker in a nearby street before he could venture into Kavanaugh’s property.

Police arrested the suspect after a currently unknown individual tipped authorities off that the man could pose a threat to Kavanaugh.

Trending:
GOP Lawmaker's Career Instantly Destroyed After Pushing 'Assault Weapons Ban'

The man was angry over the recently leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion, which suggested that the nation’s highest court could overturn Roe v. Wade, two individuals familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

He was also upset over the recent string of mass shootings, the sources said.

While the man’s name was not released, according to sources in law enforcement, the man was in his 20s and hailed from California, Fox News reported.

As of this time, no charges were filed, law enforcement sources said.

Should Democrats take a firm stance against harassing Supreme Court Justices?

The Montgomery County Police Department did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals told CNBC and Fox News that the agency is looking into the matter.

News of the incident comes after the Department of Homeland Security warned Tuesday that the nation could face more violence ahead of the Supreme Court decision on abortion.

“Given a high-profile U.S. Supreme Court case about abortion rights, individuals who advocate both for and against abortion have, on public forums, encouraged violence, including against government, religious and reproductive healthcare personnel and facilities, as well as those with opposing ideologies,” the agency wrote.

In recent months, pro-abortion activists have carried out firebombings of pro-life healthcare centers and have carried out demonstrations near the homes of Supreme Court Justices believed to be pro-life in an effort to force them to reconsider their stances.

Related:
SCOTUS Schedule Reveals We Might See a Roe v. Wade Decision as Early as Monday

In light of the protests near and doxxing of Supreme Court Justices’ addresses, the Department of Justice said that the U.S. Marshals were providing “around-the-clock security” to the homes of all nine justices, CNBC reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew is a journalist covering security, politics, and foreign policy, among other beats, with bylines in the Daily Caller, The Western Journal, and multiple other notable outlets. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Andrew is a journalist covering security, politics, and foreign policy, among other beats, with bylines in the Daily Caller, The Western Journal, and multiple other notable outlets. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
Security, Economics, Open Source Intelligence, International Politics




Armed Man Who Allegedly Wanted to Kill Brett Kavanaugh Arrested Near Supreme Court Justice's Home
Department of Homeland Security Warns of 'Heightened Threat Environment,' Potential Attacks at 'Public Gatherings, Faith-Based Institutions, Schools'
Abortion Activists Take Credit for 'Firebombing' Pro-Life Pregnancy Center - Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze
Former Disney Actor Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Child Sex Crime
Ex-Clinton Aide with Epstein Connection Dies in Strange 'Suicide,' Family Sues to Keep Details from Public
See more...

Conversation