A road closed sign sits next to a ramp along I-40 in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 30, 2024 in Old Fort, North Carolina. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images)

Armed Standoff Shuts Down Interstate in Both Directions After Deadly Shooting

 By Ole Braatelien  December 21, 2024 at 11:10am
A gunman is dead after a standoff with the Tennessee Highway Patrol shut down part of an interstate Friday morning, according to WATE-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Suspect James Cody John, 34, ultimately died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Earlier that morning, John reportedly fled the scene of a workplace shooting.

John allegedly shot two victims in the parking lot of the Hutchinson Plant in Livingston, Tennessee, according to WSMV-TV in Knoxville.

A car chase began as local law enforcement and the highway patrol pursued John along the interstate, prompting police to shut down the eastbound lanes of I-40.

John eventually pulled over, and a standoff began as police tried to negotiate with him, but he eventually took his own life.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol never fired their weapons, said THP Lieutenant Bill Miller.

Although the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working the case, it is unclear at this time what John’s motive was for the shootings.

As for the two gunshot victims, both were in stable condition Friday afternoon and are expected to recover, officials said.

Residents of Livingston, a small community, were surprised by the nearby sirens, according to NewsChannel5 in Nashville.

“Oh my gosh, they were so close with our house, and my kid’s sleeping,” said local Angela Petrella, who lives by the plant.

“There must be something crazy going on because we don’t usually get a bunch of sirens going on through this town,” she said.

“I’m so sorry this happened. This is crazy. I hope we can all come together as a community and figure this out,” she added.



Livingston Police Department Chief Ray Smith issued a statement in a news release following the incident.

“Such tragic events profoundly impact our community, and today we witnessed the remarkable support offered by local residents to those affected,” Smith said.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families impacted, and we extend our sincere gratitude to the District Attorney’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and all local, state, and federal agencies, including Overton County Sheriff’s Department and their emergency services, for their prompt response and commitment during this difficult time.”

Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Conversation