Army and Navy Football Teams Both Ranked for First Time Since 1960, Dawn of JFK's 'Camelot'

For the first time since 1960, both the Army and Navy service academy football programs are ranked in the top 25 teams in the country.

For historical perspective that was the year John F. Kennedy, a Navy World War II veteran, was elected president, ushering in what some historians deemed the “Camelot” age in America.

The Associated Press’ Top 25 has the West Point Army Black Knights at 23 an the Annapolis Midshipmen at 25, CBS Sports reported.

Both Army & Navy are ranked this week in the @AP_Top25 🇺🇸🏈🫡 pic.twitter.com/WCQhd7iwwJ — Army-Navy Game (@ArmyNavyGame) October 13, 2024

Both teams, who play in the American Athletic Conference are undefeated, as well, for the first time since 1945, when World War II had just come to an end and much of the country’s other college programs were rebuilding.

This season Army is 6-0 and has pummeled all its opponents so far this year, beating University of Alabama-Birmingham over the weekend 44-10.

THIS STIFF ARM BY BRYSON DAILY 😤 pic.twitter.com/B1GDlRfkh4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 12, 2024

Army currently has the longest wining streak in the country among FBS teams at 10, which dates back to their upset win over then-17th ranked undefeated Air Force last November at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High.

Army’s win streak reaches 10! pic.twitter.com/n32qzYSkGQ — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 12, 2024

CBS Sports reported that Army, with quarterback Bryson Daily, has the most efficient offense in college football and is ranked No. 7 in yards per play.

Daily rushed for four touchdowns in the game and passed for another, as the Army offense racked up 413 yards.

Yes we continue to the throw the ball. Daily → Reynolds = TD. 📺 @CBSSportsNet pic.twitter.com/BcQrUBfyxb — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) October 12, 2024

Meanwhile Navy’s Blake Horvath is a duel threat on both the ground and air, having already thrown for more yards than the program’s leading passers in three of the last four seasons.

90-YARD QB TOUCHDOWN RUN! Blake Horvath has 416 total yards, 6 TD@NavyFB pic.twitter.com/28kQIFHhMm — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 21, 2024

Both Army and Navy were coming off disappointing seasons last year with 6-6 and 5-7 records, respectively, which created a hunger in the programs.

“You want to be relevant,” Navy coach Brian Newberry said, CBS News reported. “This is a humble group. It’s a hungry group. It’s still a group that has a chip on its shoulder, which I love, but we want to be significant in the landscape of college football here.”

Navy fell to the Black Knights in last year’s Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with Army making a goal line stand in the contest’s final seconds.

IT CANNOT GET CLOSER. ARMY STOPS NAVY AT THE GOAL LINE. pic.twitter.com/Lf6d7KHsDR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 9, 2023

This year’s Army-Navy game is slated to be played at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on Dec. 14.

Both Army’s and Navy’s impressive records this year have come despite the players not being eligible to receive NIL (name, image, likeness) funds, which other college players now can.

Also, while the teams’ players can transfer out to join other teams through the college football portal, they cannot bring other players in because of the graduation requirements at the academies of completing all four years.

One interesting historical note: Though Kennedy served in the Navy, he followed the presidential tradition of spending a half sitting with each team when he attended the game in December 1961.

President JFK attending the Army-Navy Game. Can hear from Bill Belichick as well on the game @ArmyWP_Football @NavyFB pic.twitter.com/K8Azu2vRBs — Old Football Film (@FilmHistoric) July 17, 2020

JKF, who loved football, attend the 1962 game, as well. Navy won both match-ups.

This season, the biggest test for both teams is when they play No. 12 ranked Notre Dame (5-1).

If Army and Navy continue to dominate the AAC, it is possible they will play each other for the conference title on Dec. 6 then come back a week later for a rematch on Dec. 14 for the official Army-Navy game.

