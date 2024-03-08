'You Should Be Ashamed' - Jake Paul Ripped to Shreds Over Mike Tyson Fight

Boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul is taking flak online after it was announced Thursday he plans to fight Mike Tyson this summer in Texas.

Most of the complaints were centered on the age gap between the two. Paul is 27 and Tyson, the most feared fighter of his era, is 57 and will be 58 at the time of the match.

Netflix, which will broadcast the bout between Paul and Tyson, announced in a post on X that the fight is set for July 20 in Arlington at AT&T Stadium.

Paul also took to his own page to promote the fight, although he claimed the event was big enough that no one needed to convince people to tune in.

“The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world,” Paul wrote.

He added, “Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event.”

The internet star-turned pro boxer concluded, “Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

Paul has faced backlash, not only for the post but also for the fact he has agreed to fight a man who is almost 60. Scores of people in combat sports as well as causal fans ripped into him:

Paul began his boxing career in 2018 and has a record of 9-1 with six knockouts. His lone loss since his professional debut came last February to Tommy Fury in a split decision.

In his prime, Tyson became the undisputed heavyweight champion in 1987 — a decade before Paul was born.

For his part, Tyson is likely to be paid handsomely for the match, no matter the outcome. He commented on his X account that he and Paul had both signed their contracts Thursday:

It is unclear whether the match between the two will be classified as an exhibition or as a legitimate fight.

