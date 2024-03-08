'You Should Be Ashamed' - Jake Paul Ripped to Shreds Over Mike Tyson Fight
Boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul is taking flak online after it was announced Thursday he plans to fight Mike Tyson this summer in Texas.
Most of the complaints were centered on the age gap between the two. Paul is 27 and Tyson, the most feared fighter of his era, is 57 and will be 58 at the time of the match.
Netflix, which will broadcast the bout between Paul and Tyson, announced in a post on X that the fight is set for July 20 in Arlington at AT&T Stadium.
It’s JAKE PAUL vs. MIKE TYSON — yes, really! — in a LIVE BOXING event at AT&T Stadium you won’t want to miss. Airing live on Netflix Saturday, July 20 #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/ULXVeCYeH6
— Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2024
Paul also took to his own page to promote the fight, although he claimed the event was big enough that no one needed to convince people to tune in.
“The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world,” Paul wrote.
He added, “Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event.”
Promotion promotion promotion if I’m being honest it don’t need that.. The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world…that’s the MVP way. Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing… pic.twitter.com/DQLKMnyWfO
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 7, 2024
The internet star-turned pro boxer concluded, “Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”
Paul has faced backlash, not only for the post but also for the fact he has agreed to fight a man who is almost 60. Scores of people in combat sports as well as causal fans ripped into him:
You should be ashamed of yourself. And the biggest joke is you don’t even slightly realize why. https://t.co/If8X3xuF52
— michael (@bisping) March 7, 2024
You’re fighting someone who was born in 1966. Have some shame. https://t.co/jLBC3marOO
— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 7, 2024
This is literally elder abuse. Have some shame.
— Super Fan🇮🇪 | CHIPS.GG (@McGregorRousey2) March 7, 2024
lol Tyson will be 58 years old when this fight happens. More than double Jake Paul’s age of 27. Another joke of a fight.
— Jeff (@jeffmcg88) March 7, 2024
I understand this is for money, but when are you going to fight current boxers in their prime? #PaulTyson #Boxing https://t.co/RgD9nJOzKI pic.twitter.com/mqVrJK27ZY
— Joedeci🃏 (@Rogue1Jo) March 7, 2024
If you’re gonna use a 20 year old photo of Mike on the poster, shouldn’t yours be too? https://t.co/uSGdDwG9sZ pic.twitter.com/FY6MWcdZnQ
— Boots n’ Slim Shane D (@DrFreezepop) March 7, 2024
Paul began his boxing career in 2018 and has a record of 9-1 with six knockouts. His lone loss since his professional debut came last February to Tommy Fury in a split decision.
In his prime, Tyson became the undisputed heavyweight champion in 1987 — a decade before Paul was born.
For his part, Tyson is likely to be paid handsomely for the match, no matter the outcome. He commented on his X account that he and Paul had both signed their contracts Thursday:
‘We signed the contract.’ @netflix @MostVpromotions tions #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/1H97Epxnkp
— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 7, 2024
It is unclear whether the match between the two will be classified as an exhibition or as a legitimate fight.
