Just In: Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Will Fight Jake Paul, Date Set for Massive Event Streamed by Netflix

Boxing legend Mike Tyson will step out of retirement and into a ring in Texas this summer to fight Jake Paul in a match that will be broadcast live on Netflix.

In a teaser posted on social media on Thursday, the streaming giant announced that Iron Mike, 57, will take on the 27-year-old Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on July 20.

The Netflix announcement was accompanied by a promotional video that saw Paul exit a helicopter while the former heavyweight champ waited for him on the roof of a skyscraper.

“It’s JAKE PAUL vs. MIKE TYSON — yes, really! — in a LIVE BOXING event at AT&T Stadium you won’t want to miss. Airing live on Netflix Saturday, July 20,” the streamer said in its post on X.

The announcement comes less than a year after Netflix released a documentary that chronicled Paul’s rise from an antagonistic YouTube personality to a legitimate fighter with plenty of critics.

“Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child” joined the streamer’s catalog on Aug. 1 — and it featured Tyson as one of Paul’s boosters.

As ESPN noted, this will be the first time Netflix has aired a live combat sports event.

Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions signed a contract for a fight on the platform last year, an MVP executive told ESPN.

Nakisa Bidarian said the company’s first booked fight on Netflix would make history.

“Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a once-in-a-lifetime dream matchup and I anticipate it will be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history,” Bidarian said.

News of the match was met with a mixed reaction on social media, where it was noted Tyson will be 58 at the time of the bout and decades removed from his prime as the world’s most feared boxer.

Netflix’s previous live sports events were “The Netflix Cup,” a crossover competition featuring Formula 1 drivers and PGA Tour golfers last year, and “The Netflix Slam,” a tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, according to Variety.

