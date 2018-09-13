SECTIONS
US News Weather
Print

Astronauts Release Astonishing Video of Florence from Outer Space: ‘Stark and Sobering’

By Chris Agee
at 10:07am
Print

As residents along the East Coast brace for the brunt of Hurricane Florence’s impact this week, astronauts aboard the International Space Station shared their “stark and sobering” perspective on the massive storm.

Fox News reported that NASA captured the high-definition footage with a camera docked outside of the manned satellite.

In the video posted to NASA’s Twitter account this week, the storm could be seen as it appeared earlier in the day — a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds near 130 mph.

“This morning, a high definition camera outside of the @Space_Station captured a stark and sobering view of #HurricaneFlorence as it churned across the Atlantic with winds of 130 miles an hour,” NASA wrote on Wednesday.

Ricky Arnold is among the astronauts on the space station and shared additional views of the hurricane in a tweet the same day.

TRENDING: Storm Evacuees Get Huge Offer from NASCAR Speedways

“#HurricaneFlorence this morning with Cape Hatteras #NorthCarolina in the foreground,” Arnold wrote. “The crew of @Space_Station is thinking of those who will be affected.”

Are you concerned about the impact of Hurricane Florence?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

While the storm’s intense winds have slowed since those images were captured, officials still warn of potentially devastating floods and other emergency situations as a result of the slow-moving system.

Earlier in the week, the National Weather Service posted a video of the intense storm activity headed toward the Carolinas, warning even those living many miles inland that they should prepare for the worst.

“Sunlight dawns on a strengthening #Florence in the Atlantic Ocean,” the NWS wrote on Monday. “Today is the day to get prepared all along the east coast! Don’t get complacent just because you live inland! Florence is forecast to bring devastating rainfall and flooding from the coast to the Appalachians.”

Arnold shared images that day, too, revealing a total of three storms beginning to take shape in the Atlantic Ocean.

‘Hurricane #Florence this morning as seen from @Space_Station,” he wrote. “A few moments later, #Isaac & the outer bands of #Helene were also visible.”

RELATED: Watch: Security Tries To Maintain Order at Chaotic Walmart as Florence Looms

A tweet from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed Hurricane Florence’s movement in a time-lapsed video recorded between Monday and Thursday.

“The #GOESEast Geostationary Lightning Mapper captured this 3-day time lapse of all the lightning strikes in #HurricaneFlorence on its path toward the U.S.,” the agency wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Betty Ong, left, and Madeline Sweeney were flight attendants on the first American Airlines plane to crash into the World Trade Center on 9/11.911Families.org; Wikipedia

Flight 11 Attendants Became Unsung 9/11 Heroes with Their Calls from the Plane

Chris Agee

MSNBC reporter Geoff Bennett smirking at the cameraTwitter image

Parkland Dad Swoops in After MSNBC Reporter Takes 9/11 Shot at Trump

Randy DeSoto

Nicholas Haros Jr, right, speaks during the 9/11 memorial service in New York City.C-SPAN screen shot

Watch: Nancy Pelosi and Cory Booker Get Scolded at 9/11 Memorial by Victim’s Family

Jack Davis

Donald Trump Jr., left, and "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough.Fox News, MSNBC screen shots

Trump Jr. Erupts After MSNBC Host’s 9/11 Claims: ‘You Owe an Apology to the 3,000+ Families’

Randy DeSoto

Fox News / Twitter screen shot

Owens: Democrats Bringing Obama Back Out of Fear Over Trump’s Success with Black Community

Randy DeSoto

Kamala HarrisDrew Angerer / Getty Images

Washington Post Fact-Checker Awards Kamala Harris 4 Pinocchios for Attack on Kavanaugh

Randy DeSoto

Family of 911 OfficerC-SPAN

Man Appears To Take Shot at Kaepernick from 9/11 Memorial Stage

Chris Agee

President Donald Trump signs a proclamation declaring Tuesday as "Patriot Day 2018."White House

President Trump Signs Proclamation to Officially Create ‘Patriot Day 2018’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.