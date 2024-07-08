Hurricane Beryl's Impact Immediately Felt as It Makes Landfall in Texas - Widespread Power Outages Reported

Hurricane Beryl delivered a beating when it made landfall in Texas.

The Category 1 storm came ashore about 4 a.m. Monday local time near Matagorda, about 110 miles south of Houston, according to USA Today.

It left power outages affecting 1.7 million customers, according to KTRK-TV in Houston. And it caused at least one death in Texas.

In Harris County, home to Houston, a 53-year-old man was sheltering in his home with his family when a tree downed by the storm fell on the house, according to NBC News.

The man’s wife and children were not hurt, according to a social media post by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The man (53) was reportedly sitting in house with family, riding out the storm. An oak tree fell on roof and hit rafters, structure fell on the male. Wife and children unharmed. I’m out in the field and trying to make my way there. 2/2 #HouNews #houwx #BerylHurricane — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 8, 2024

Beryl caused at least 11 deaths as it made its way through the Caribbean, according to The Associated Press.

The storm spurred plenty of social media posts:

A tornado associated with hurricane #Beryl ripped through Galveston before sunrise this morning. Field Meteorologist Brett Adair captured these scenes of a home destroyed as the sun rose. The tornado threat with Beryl will remain elevated today. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/YgzjZinw6S — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 8, 2024

We are getting some the of worst of it now in Houston. Tornados sound like trains. Hurricanes growl. I just heard #Beryl growl! Not great videos for obvious reasons but look how high the pond is behind my house! #HurricaneBeryl pic.twitter.com/kNrkWFWj6T — Just Juliet (@Juliet_Kristine) July 8, 2024

The storm was expected to continue moving north, bringing heavy rains to southeastern Texas, Arkansas and southern Missouri on Monday and Tuesday, USA Today reported.

About 14 million Americans from Texas to southern Illinois were under flood watches, NBC News reported.

“As tropical moisture heads north through the week, the storm could produce 2 to 4 inches of rain and raise flood concerns for cities such as St. Louis, Chicago and Detroit,” the report said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.