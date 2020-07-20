SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

Atlanta Braves Become Latest Team To Bow to Woke Crowd

Braves fans do the tomahawk chop during a May 2, 2014, game against the San Francisco Giants in Atlanta.David Tulis / APBraves fans do the tomahawk chop during a May 2, 2014, game against the San Francisco Giants in Atlanta. (David Tulis / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published July 20, 2020 at 10:40am
P Share Print

A week after Washington’s NFL team announced it was dropping its “Redskins” name along with its Indian head logo, MLB’s Atlanta Braves have removed a “Chop On” sign that sat near an entrance to Truist Park.

The Braves say they are still considering their stance on the fans’ tomahawk chop chant.

The removal of the wooden sign came as the team changed its slogan from “Chop On” to “For The A” for the 2020 season.

TRENDING: Look on MSNBC Host's Face Is Priceless as Experts Unanimously Agree US Should Reopen Schools

A new slogan is a customary marketing strategy, but the team’s stance on the chant has received increasing scrutiny.

During last year’s NL Division Series, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley, a member of the Cherokee Nation, said he found the chant insulting. The Braves did not distribute the red foam tomahawks before the decisive Game 5 of the series, won by the Cardinals, “out of respect for the concerns” expressed by Helsley.

The Braves said they would continue to examine the chant after the 2019 season, a process that continues.

Since there will be no fans at Braves’ home games for at least the start of the pandemic-delayed 60-game season, the team might feel no urgency to release a new policy on the chant.

Do you think the Braves should drop the tomahawk chop chant?

Braves fans began chopping and chanting in the early 1990s. The team has encouraged the chant by playing music and distributing the foam tomahawks.

Atlanta opens its season at the New York Mets on Friday. The team’s first home game is July 29 against Tampa Bay.

The Braves’ removal of the “Chop On” sign received a mixed reaction on Twitter.

RELATED: Young Braves Superstar Angers His Teammates with Blatant Lack of Hustle in a Huge Moment

While the Cleveland Indians are considering changing their name, the Braves say they are not: In a letter to season ticket holders on July 10, the team said, “We will always be the Atlanta Braves.”

The Braves said in the letter that they are seeking input from the Native American community, fans, players and former players as they examine the fan experience, including the chant.

In the letter, the team said the chant “continues to inspire our players on the field.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Atlanta Braves Become Latest Team To Bow to Woke Crowd
Details and Photos from Princess Beatrice's Royal Wedding Released
Olympic Figure Skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya Dead at Age 20
US Rep and Civil Rights Leader John Lewis Dead at Age 80
Actor Phyllis Somerville Dead at Age 76
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×