SECTIONS
Sports
Print

Young Braves Superstar Angers His Teammates with Blatant Lack of Hustle in a Huge Moment

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves watches his hit for a single against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park.Todd Kirkland / Getty ImagesRonald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves watches his hit for a single against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park on Oct. 03, 2019. (Todd Kirkland / Getty Images)

By Jake Harp
Published October 4, 2019 at 12:07pm
Print

Ronald Acuña Jr. managed to single-handedly plunge Atlanta Braves fans into a state of cognitive dissonance Thursday.

Did his indefensible lack of hustle in a key moment potentially cost his team Game 1 of its NL Division Series matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, or did his spectacular game give the Braves a chance to win in the first place?

Yes.

It’s not often that fans and even teammates criticize a player after he bats 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, but Acuña also isn’t a typical player.

The controversial play came in the bottom of the seventh inning at SunTrust Park, with the Braves winning 3-1. Acuña ripped a deep shot to right field that he thought was going to be a home run.

TRENDING: Trump Grins After Telling Finnish Reporter Key to Happy Country Is Getting Rid of Pelosi, Schiff

As Acuña hopped and trotted his way to first base, with bat in hand, the ball clunked off the outfield wall.

He tried to turn on the jets, but it was too little, too late.

He’d just hit a 331-foot single.

Instead of putting himself in scoring position with no outs, Acuña was left standing on first and was eventually caught up in an inning-ending double play. The Braves would go on to lose 7-6.

To be clear, there is no guarantee that Acuña would have scored even if he had run hard and picked up the double, but he certainly would have had a chance.

After the game, teammates expressed their frustration with the second-year phenom.

“It’s frustrating, but I think you have that conversation once … you kind of beat the dead horse if you keep having that same conversation over and over again,” All-star first baseman Freddie Freeman told reporters after the game.

RELATED: Red Sox Looking To Slash Obscene Payroll After 2019 Disaster

Acuña has had similar incidents in the past, most recently in an August game against the Los Angeles Dodgers that led to him being benched.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies also took issue with Acuña’s lack of hustle.

Did Acuña cost his team the game?

“He probably scores in that inning if he’s on second base,” Albies said, according to ESPN. “It’s a big deal. He knows he needs to do better there.”

For his part, Acuña expressed some tepid remorse after the game.

“These things happen, it’s baseball. Those are the kind of things that happen,” he said through a translator.

“I always try to give my best effort, and those are the kind of things that get away from me,” he added.

Of course, whatever your opinion is on Acuña’s chronic hustling deficiency, it would be absurd to place the bulk of the blame for the loss on him. The Braves’ bullpen imploded in the game’s final innings, giving up two runs in the eighth and four in the ninth.

Atlanta will try to even the series Friday in Game 2.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jake Harp
Sports Editor and Deputy News Editor
Jake Harp has been with The Western Journal since 2014. His writing primarily focuses on sports and their intersection with politics, culture, and religion.
Jake Harp joined Liftable Media in 2014 after graduating from Grove City College. Since then he has worked in several roles, mostly focusing on social media and story assignment. Jake lives in Western New York where, in a shocking display of poor parenting, he tries to pass down his Buffalo sports fandom to his daughter.
Location
New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Young Braves Superstar Angers His Teammates with Blatant Lack of Hustle in a Huge Moment
Pathetic Late Roughing-the-Passer Call Helps Seahawks Win, Enrages NFL Fans
Saints Captain Responds to NFL's Fine for 'Man of God' Headband: 'God Can Get Glory' from Any Situation
NFL Fines Saints Captain for Wearing 'Man of God' Headband, but He Still Stands for Christ
Tony Romo Crushes Phil Mickelson, Beats 93 Other Pro Golfers in First Round of PGA Tour Tournament
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×