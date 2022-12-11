Parler Share
A samurai sword is pictured in a file photo from a Japanese culture exhibit in London in 2012.
A samurai sword is pictured in a file photo from a Japanese culture exhibit in London in 2012. An alleged home invader armed with a sword in Nebraska last week found out it's not always the best weapon in a fight, according to a sheriff's office report. (Matthew Lloyd / Getty Images)

Attacker Wielding 'Samurai Sword' Breaks Into Home, Elderly Homeowner Grabs Hammer and Teaches Him Painful Lesson: Report

 By Jack Davis  December 11, 2022 at 9:08am
A man with a hammer can accomplish a lot – including chasing away an attacker with what authorities are calling a “samurai sword.”

The clash of unusual weapons took place Friday in Madison, Nebraska, according to Newsweek.

According to a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the incident, which the sheriff’s office termed a “home invasion,” took place at about 7:45 a.m. on Friday.

The post reported that the homeowner, who was described as “elderly” but whose age was not given, was standing outside his house.

He was “approached from across the street by a younger man carrying what is described as a samurai sword.”

“The suspect followed the elder man into his garage and forced his way into the house. During this time the suspect struck the resident in the back with the sword,” the post stated.

But turnabout was in the offing.

“The victim was able to reach a ball peen hammer and struck the suspect in the head with it. The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction and the victim secured his home,” the post said.

Police issued an appeal for help for anyone with doorbell videos or surveillance cameras that might help them catch the attacker.

The post noted that the suspect obligingly left a trail of footprints in the snow for investigators to follow, which they did until they reached a nearby residence.

Less than three hours after the attack, Ivan Saldana, 22, of Madison was arrested.

The charges against Saldana were not available.

No motive for the attack was given. No information was released about the condition of the homeowner after his attack.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it was assisted by the Madison Police Department, Norfolk Police Division, Nebraska State Patrol and Norfolk dispatch, according to the Norfolk Daily News.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation