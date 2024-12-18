Aurora Police Chief's Jaw-Dropping Convo with Biden WH Staffer - They Really Don't Care That Illegals Are Killing Us

Nineteen people were detained in Aurora, Colorado, Tuesday after two people were assaulted.

“What I will say based on the actions that I saw, based on how the event unfolded, this is 100 percent gang activity,” Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said, according to KDVR.

During the fall, video of armed members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang roaming through an apartment complex in Aurora took center stage in America’s debate over the cost of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. Local officials pushed back at the time against claims the gang was out of control.

Chamberlain said that on Monday night, the apartment of a man and woman was invaded, and the victims were taken into a different apartment where they were assaulted. Chamberlain said 13 attackers were male and, he believed, three suspects were female.

Aurora, CO police chief: “Citizens were tortured. There is a high assumption they are affiliated with Tren de Aruaga.” “I had a discussion with the White House, they told me once these immigrants get across the border, that is all we care about.” WOW! Donald Trump and all of… pic.twitter.com/862OMn3AQK — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) December 17, 2024

The victims “were pistol-whipped. They were beat. They were mistreated,” Chamberlain said in a video posted to X.

“One of the males was actually stabbed, he had a stab wound. So does that fall in the category of torture for me? Yeah, it does,” he said.

Chamberlain noted in a news conference that in the fall, he spoke to the Biden White House about Aurora’s gang issue.

“I had a discussion with an individual from the White House, and that occurred back on Sept. 23, I believe, and that person basically told me that, ‘Hey, once these immigrants get across the border, that’s all we really care about.'”

Tom Homan should set up a command center in Aurora, CO. Ground Zero for his first massive initiative. We want perp walks of all of these evil gang members torturing and extorting American citizens. Go street by street, apartment complex by apartment complex. Liberate Aurora! pic.twitter.com/SX7ewos2nG — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 17, 2024

On Tuesday, Chamberlain said Aurora suffers from the ripple effects of border policies, according to Newsweek.

“We have individuals who come to our country. They get dropped off into a community. They have absolutely no infrastructure. They have absolutely no support. They have absolutely no guidance from the federal government on what to do, how to live, how to survive,” he said.

“This is the ramifications of that activity. This is the ramifications of not monitoring what’s occurring, how it’s occurring, and who it’s occurring to,” he said, referring to the assault.

“So now in Aurora, we are now in the process, as are many other cities across this nation, of picking up the pieces of a very bad system that was in place,” he said.

Tom Homan, tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be “border czar,” said Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be ready to help Aurora if the chief really wants the help, according to Fox News.

“So, he’s talking the talk, but let’s hope he walks the walk and hands these people to ICE when he’s done with them, because we can remove them not only from the community but from the country,” Homan said.

“And if law enforcement officers don’t help us do that, we’re certainly going to do that starting Jan. 21,” he said.

“I’ll meet with anybody because this is about public safety and national security. So let’s meet, let’s work together. You don’t have to be immigration officers. We’ll do that. But be cops. Be law enforcement. Be elected representatives for your community,” he said. “Love your community a little more than you hate Trump.”

