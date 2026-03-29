A quiet town in Australia has found itself at the center of a deeply disturbing animal cruelty case this past week.

Authorities said a suspect has been identified but have not named the person, who is accused of the brutal killing of a koala.

The animal was allegedly tied to a vehicle and dragged down a street on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Koroit, a small town in western Victoria, in broad daylight.

A wildlife professional was called to the scene shortly after the animal was discovered, People magazine reported.

The responder was affiliated with a group called Mosswood Wildlife, a volunteer rescue and rehabilitation center.

By the time help arrived, the damage had already been done, and the animal had sustained horrific injuries.

“There was blood and fur along the road where it got dragged,” volunteer manager Colleen Edwards told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The koala had been tied by the neck.

The other end of the rope was reportedly fastened to the back of the vehicle.

It was then dragged down the road.

The animal was found near Victoria Park Oval and taken back to a Mosswood Wildlife facility within an hour.

“When it got to us, it was gurgling blood and had deep abrasions over a lot of its body,” Edwards said. “The whole jaw was smashed to smithereens.”

A volunteer veterinarian ultimately euthanized the koala as the injuries were deemed too severe to treat.

Mosswood Wildlife later described the incident as a “harrowing thing to witness.”

The group said the animal suffered “unfathomable pain.”

“It wasn’t an accident. It was a choice, and a brazen one,” she said.

Police in the area have since made progress in the case. Edwards confirmed that police have identified a suspect, but no arrest was announced.

“Our biggest thing at this point is now that the authorities have identified who did this vile act, is to make sure he faces the full force of the law,” Edwards said.

“We want as many people as possible to know so this doesn’t just get brushed under the rug,” she added.

The group has urged the public to come forward with any information, and has specifically asked residents to check doorbell and dashcam footage.

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