Critical race theory might be the left’s worst idea to date, and that’s saying something.

This strange “theoretical” ideology, developed in leftists academia, teaches its disciples to use racial stereotypes and posits that America is systemically, irredeemably racist.

On Nov. 6, one of the activists pushing this nonsense gleefully mocked parents who aren’t buying in, noting that their children will be forced to read his “anti-racism” book in school.

“Knowing your children will one day be forced to read my book on anti-racism in school on your tax dollars makes me so happy,” Frederick Joseph wrote.

Knowing your children will one day be forced to read my book on anti-racism in school on your tax dollars makes me so happy. https://t.co/lYe3rbz4dA — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) November 6, 2020

TRENDING: 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals Grants Review of Trump Campaign PA Suit

Joseph, author of “The Black Friend: On Being A Better White Person,” is a progenitor of anti-racism, another aspect of the critical race theory ideology that posits racial identity as the most important aspect of a person’s identity.

Critical race theory should terrify anyone with children in public school or who will be attending public school. Coming soon near you: holidays are racist

punctuality is racist

being #1 is racist

respecting authority is racist and “planning for a future” is racist. — Alex Clark 🌴🌟🇺🇸💖 (@yoalexrapz) September 8, 2020

Anti-racism essentially teaches that people can’t merely be “not racist”; instead, they must be fully “anti-racist,” which requires one to view all individuals by their racial identity.

Should anti-racism be taught in public schools? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

This classically liberal approach — to treat everyone equally regardless of their group identity, to ensure that everyone is given equal access to opportunities regardless of their immutable characteristics — is deemed to be not only highly problematic by anti-racist activists, but also a tool of white supremacy.

The idea of colorblindness instead is seen as a myth that white people use to uphold their own privilege by failing to identify the unseen forces of systemic racism (which these scholars have yet to prove exists in the modern day).

Essentially, the ideology is doing the opposite of what it says — it is teaching people to be more racist and to judge everyone by the color of their skin rather than the content of their character.

And Joseph is mocking parents because his book — due out from Candlewick Press on Dec. 1 — will be used to teach these ideas to young children in public schools.

RELATED: California School District Bans Use of Classic Books in Classroom Over Racism Complaints

While many of these schools claim to be secular in nature and avoid teaching the religious principles found in Christianity, many of them have no problem teaching the strange, theoretical philosophies of anti-racism and critical race theory that also are based on faith rather than evidence.

“I don’t support religious indoctrination of children in public school, which is why critical race theory should be banned,” conservative and Christian commentator Matt Walsh wrote on Twitter.

I don’t support religious indoctrination of children in public school, which is why critical race theory should be banned. Thanks for chiming in, Turd Murder. https://t.co/yQuKKndJF6 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020

Except that while Christianity teaches followers to treat each individual as uniquely made in the image of God, anti-racism and critical race theory teaches its disciples to treat everyone differently based on which race they belong to.

It’s no wonder racial tensions in America continue to boil over.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.