Commentary

Author JK Rowling Exposes Trans Movement After Calling to Keep Men Out of Women's Restrooms

Samantha Chang July 20, 2021 at 10:41am
Bestselling author J.K. Rowling exposed radical transgender activists as violent misogynists by sharing alarming tweets where they threatened her with deadly force, including a pipe bomb.

The billionaire “Harry Potter” author — an avowed liberal — has been the frequent target of LGBT activists since last June, when she criticized the transgender movement for denying that gender is a biological reality and not a social construct.

Transgender trolls have repeatedly tweeted lurid, sexual images at Rowling to bother her whenever she posts anything regarding her children’s books.

They then turn around and accuse her of allowing the children who follow her on Twitter to be exposed to porn (the porn they bombard her timeline with).

The latest harassment occurred Sunday when a Twitter troll shared an image claiming that Rowling “ignored porn tweeted at children.”

She made it clear she has always reported pornographic images.

Rowling said invading her Twitter threads with porn because she doesn’t believe men should be allowed in women’s bathrooms is misogynistic.

It’s also abusive toward children who look at her posts, she underscored.

Rowling said this nonstop harassment merely confirms her assertion that the transgender activists are engaged in a war on women.

“I’m not sure how these tactics — using porn as a weapon against women you dislike, not caring that children get caught in the crossfire and then misrepresenting what really happened — are supposed to help trans people,” she wrote.

“Nor do I see how what you’ve done here helps correct the impression that the end game for you & your ilk is to intimidate women out of speaking up for our own rights, no matter how low you have to go to do it.”

Rowling posted a screenshot of another trans Twitter troll who wrote, “I wish you a nice pipe bomb in the mail.”

Is the transgender movement a threat to women?

The billionaire said she’s not surprised that deranged activists have resorted to threats of violence against her because they cannot get her fired or canceled.

Rowling replied to a Twitter user who asked if the reason trans activists constantly troll her is her opposition to allowing men who identify as women to use women’s bathrooms.

“Yes, but now hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me,” she tweeted.

The author said sarcastically, “I’ve realised that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever.”

Rowling is a cautionary tale of what happens to a liberal who dares to disagree with one of the left’s talking points — in this case, that a man can magically turn into a woman simply by wearing makeup and a dress.

She was once a left-wing hero because she vocally opposed former President Donald Trump. But as soon as she expressed her views on transgenderism, the left viciously turned against her.

On June 10, 2020, Rowling wrote a lengthy blog post explaining why she spoke out about transgenderism.

The mom of two daughters said as a feminist, she’s worried about the transgender movement’s negative impact on girls and women.

“When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman — and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones — then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside,” she wrote.

Rowling said that as a victim of sexual assault, she refuses to support a movement that sacrifices women’s safety on the altar of political correctness.

“I read that the Scottish government is proceeding with its controversial gender recognition plans, which will in effect mean that all a man needs to ‘become a woman’ is to say he’s one,” she wrote. “To use a very contemporary word, I was ‘triggered.’

“Ground down by the relentless attacks from trans activists on social media … I spent much of Saturday in a very dark place inside my head, as memories of a serious sexual assault I suffered in my twenties recurred on a loop.

“That assault happened at a time and in a space where I was vulnerable, and a man capitalised on an opportunity.

“I couldn’t shut out those memories and I was finding it hard to contain my anger and disappointment about the way I believe my government is playing fast and loose with women’s and girls’ safety.”

