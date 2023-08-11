An autistic teenager in England was forcibly detained (by seven officers, no less) for the high crime of saying a police officer looked like her grandmother.

Yes, that dystopian scenario is missing a bit of context, which we’ll address momentarily, but the facts are indisputable.

According to The Telegraph, footage posted to social media showed a 16-year-old girl being arrested early Monday morning at her home in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

Local law enforcement had driven the unnamed teenager home after her family reported that she was “intoxicated in the city centre.”

Upon her return, the girl allegedly told one of the officers that she “looked like her lesbian nana,” The Telegraph reported.

Apparently — and this is some real irony here — comparing the officer to a lesbian was considered homophobic. That’s when the police dragged away the screaming autistic girl.

The incident was recorded by the girl’s mother, who uploaded the video to TikTok with the caption, “This is what police do when dealing with autistic children. My daughter told me the police officer looked like her nanna who is a lesbian. The officer obviously took it the wrong way and said it was a homophobic comment (it wasn’t)…

“The officer then entered my home and assaulted me. My daughter was having panic attacks from being touched by them and they still continued to manhandle her.”

A user who posted the footage to X (formerly known as Twitter) said, “This is what hate speech legislation that prioritises certain groups over others, looks like in action.”

UK 🇬🇧, this may be one of the most uncomfortable videos I’ve had to watch. This is what hate speech legislation that prioritises certain groups over others, looks like in action, poor child 😢 @HMcEntee #binthebill pic.twitter.com/u7B54r7BJ0 — KellyS (@SineadKelly113) August 9, 2023



The response of the officers was promptly blasted.

“This is absolutely disgusting, poor girl,” said Andrea Jenkyns, a Conservative member of Parliament, according to The Telegraph. “I will be seeking answers on what seems to me a monstrous and callous overreaction.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman also spoke out about the matter, urging people to “avoid reaching conclusions solely on the basis of the social media video,” which “only provides a very limited snapshot of the circumstances of this incident.”

Yeah. Hard pass on that.

Because by the spokesman’s own admission, the child was arrested on suspicion of a “homophobic public order offence.”

Sorry, but that stinks. Because “limited snapshot” or not, the fact remains that a teenage girl was harassed and arrested for her words.

Who cares what those words were? Even if she had called the officer some truly vile things, you’re telling me that a grown adult (and an officer of the law) couldn’t be the bigger person in this case?

Has society and the LGBT mob really gotten so soft and sensitive that the words of an autistic child can lead to arrests?

Sadly, the answers to those questions appear to be:

The far left. Apparently not. Yes.

And those answers outweigh whatever additional context the police may insist there was.

Because at the end of the day, they arrested a teenager over her words (words that aren’t particularly offensive, at that) — and that’s a contemptible shame.

