AZ Auditors Say Over 17,000 Duplicate Ballots Found in Maricopa County, 1.5 Times What Biden Won By

On Friday, Arizona state Republicans announced the findings of the Arizona Senate audit of the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County.

Among the audit’s many findings was that over 17,000 total duplicate ballots — meaning ballots submitted by individuals who voted more than once in the election — were found.

Dr. Shiva’s team identified 17,322 duplicate ballots — this finding is NOT in the audit report MORE than the election margin pic.twitter.com/Vr8VwjmmuL — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 24, 2021

As much was revealed by Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, an expert in pattern recognition and classification of diverse signals and signatures who has four degrees from M.I.T.

The Arizona Republicans conducting the audit enlisted Ayyadurai and his team of experts to aid in the audit by investigating mail-in ballot envelopes used in the election.

The team reported it found 17,322 duplicate ballots in the election.

As noted by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Twitter, Maricopa County itself had reported no duplicate ballots.

Maricopa reported ZERO duplicate ballots. Real total is 17,322. This is more than enough to change the election result. https://t.co/wsru0E0VHO — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) September 24, 2021

“Maricopa reported ZERO duplicate ballots. Real total is 17,322,” Lake wrote on Twitter.

“This is more than enough to change the election result.”

Other conservatives went to Twitter to react to the shocking findings as well.

WOW! Look at the surge of duplicate ballots AFTER Nov. 3! 96% of the ballots that came in on 2 of these days were DUPLICATES The same exact surge can be seen in blank ballot envelopes with no signatures, and scribbles, indicating a bad signature pic.twitter.com/xPywE6Azuo — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 24, 2021

A high number of duplicate (illegal) mail in ballots were dropped off in Maricopa County on 11/5, and were counted. — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) September 24, 2021

If you want to stay informed on the investigation’s many findings, stay tuned.

