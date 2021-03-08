Login
AZ Border Agent: Illegal Immigration on Track to Top the Past 3 Years Combined

A Customs and Border Patrol agent patrols the U.S. side of a razor-wire-covered border wall along the Mexico east of Nogales, Arizona, on March 2, 2019.Charlie Riedel / APA Customs and Border Patrol agent patrols the U.S. side of a razor-wire-covered border wall along the Mexico east of Nogales, Arizona, on March 2, 2019. (Charlie Riedel / AP)

By Cameron Arcand
Published March 8, 2021 at 3:33pm
As the Biden administration attempts to make immigration a major priority, including reforming Trump-era policies, all eyes are being drawn to the southern border.

John Modlin, the interim chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol’s Tuscon Sector, suggested that illegal border crossings in his area are on the rise in a recent interview on “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson.”

“So right now we’re about a hundred percent over where we were this time this last fiscal year. We’ve already surpassed — in the first four months of this fiscal year we’ve already surpassed all of 2018. If the flow continues at the rate it is here, by the end of this fiscal year, we will have surpassed ‘18, ‘19 and ‘20 all combined,” Modlin said, specifically referencing the number of people who have been detained and later released.

Further, according to Attkisson, “in just the last four months, border officials have intercepted and expelled more than 296,000 illegal border crossers.”

Modlin noted that most people crossing the border illegally in the Tuscon area are coming by themselves.

The Biden administration abolished the Trump administration’s “remain in Mexico” policy, which forced migrants to stay in Mexico while waiting for legal proceedings.

Instead, the new administration is now trying to grant asylum to 25,000 migrants who were in Mexico under the policy, according to KSAZ-TV.

As a result of this reversal, there is now concern that there will be an increase of illegal immigrants residing in border towns.

Many migrants are optimistic that Biden’s immigration policies will allow them to come to the United States.

One group in particular was photographed wearing T-shirts that said “Biden, please let us in” at the San Ysidro crossing point on the Mexico-California border.

While some policies are certainly shifting, others seem to be staying the same regardless of what the White House claims.

Migrant children are still reportedly being separated from their parents for weeks at a time, according to USA Today.

Not only is the family separation policy still in place, but the facilities for these minors are now cleared to operate at 100 percent capacity, which was originally lower due to coronavirus restrictions.

Reports of children being separated from their parents provoked the ire of progressives like Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who tweeted that new migrant facilities for children are “never okay.”

The Biden immigration plan lacks consistency, clarity and any semblance of true reform to make sure the border is secure while also making the process to come to the United States more streamlined.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
