As the Biden administration attempts to make immigration a major priority, including reforming Trump-era policies, all eyes are being drawn to the southern border.

John Modlin, the interim chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol’s Tuscon Sector, suggested that illegal border crossings in his area are on the rise in a recent interview on “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson.”

“So right now we’re about a hundred percent over where we were this time this last fiscal year. We’ve already surpassed — in the first four months of this fiscal year we’ve already surpassed all of 2018. If the flow continues at the rate it is here, by the end of this fiscal year, we will have surpassed ‘18, ‘19 and ‘20 all combined,” Modlin said, specifically referencing the number of people who have been detained and later released.

Further, according to Attkisson, “in just the last four months, border officials have intercepted and expelled more than 296,000 illegal border crossers.”

Modlin noted that most people crossing the border illegally in the Tuscon area are coming by themselves.

TRENDING: Biden Forced to Intervene as Democrats Stage Revolt Against His Progressive COVID 'Relief' Bill

.@PressSec pushing back on former Pres Trump’s attack on Pres Biden’s immigration policies says: “We don’t take our advice or counsel from former President Trump on immigration policy.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 5, 2021

The Biden administration abolished the Trump administration’s “remain in Mexico” policy, which forced migrants to stay in Mexico while waiting for legal proceedings.

Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy is dangerous, inhumane, and goes against everything we stand for as a nation of immigrants. My administration will end it. https://t.co/toYzMaPP1Y — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 12, 2020

Instead, the new administration is now trying to grant asylum to 25,000 migrants who were in Mexico under the policy, according to KSAZ-TV.

As a result of this reversal, there is now concern that there will be an increase of illegal immigrants residing in border towns.

Many migrants are optimistic that Biden’s immigration policies will allow them to come to the United States.

One group in particular was photographed wearing T-shirts that said “Biden, please let us in” at the San Ysidro crossing point on the Mexico-California border.

RELATED: Crisis Engulfs Border as ICE Official Warns We're About to See the Highest Numbers in Decades

While some policies are certainly shifting, others seem to be staying the same regardless of what the White House claims.

Migrant children are still reportedly being separated from their parents for weeks at a time, according to USA Today.

Not only is the family separation policy still in place, but the facilities for these minors are now cleared to operate at 100 percent capacity, which was originally lower due to coronavirus restrictions.

Reports of children being separated from their parents provoked the ire of progressives like Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who tweeted that new migrant facilities for children are “never okay.”

This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay – no matter the administration or party. https://t.co/AEV7s7QQnB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2021

The Biden immigration plan lacks consistency, clarity and any semblance of true reform to make sure the border is secure while also making the process to come to the United States more streamlined.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.