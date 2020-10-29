Giraffe lovers around the world were treated to a special live stream in April 2017 when April the giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, was due to calve.

The phenomenon took the world by storm, and 230 million viewers watched as baby Tajiri, April’s fourth calf, was welcomed into the world.

Two years later, many watched again as Azizi, April’s fifth — and last — calf, was born in March 2019. He had an instant fan club, and people followed his story as he moved to the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park in November 2019, according to the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin.

But on Wednesday, the zoo shared heartbreaking news about their young giraffe. Apparently, he fell victim to a freak accident and passed away on Tuesday.

“The East Texas Zoo and Gator Park is mourning the loss of a cherished member of our family, Azizi the Giraffe, who passed unexpectedly on Tuesday,” the zoo posted on Facebook.

“Azizi, who was born in March of 2019, had recently received treatment for a parasitic issue. The veterinary prescribed regimen of treatments appeared to be working, and Azizi was showing signs of improvement.”

“However, on Tuesday, Azizi was down, and passed during a veterinary examination. Post-mortem review revealed a twisted gut around his cranial mesenteric artery, which was ultimately the cause of his death.”

“This condition was entirely unexpected and unpreventable. Azizi will be remembered fondly and deeply missed. We appreciate your support during this difficult time.”

Thousands of people have commented to express their condolences and voice their sadness at the passing of the giraffe they’ve followed since day one.

The Animal Adventure Park where Azizi was born also posted to share the news.

“We join the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park in mourning the loss of Azizi, who passed unexpectedly at their facility on Tuesday,” it posted on Wednesday. “Azizi was the most recent, and last, calf of April the Giraffe.”

“We know that Azizi’s passing could not have been predicted nor prevented. His loss is absolutely devastating to our team, and he will be loved, missed, and cherished by the global Animal Adventure Park community.”

“This news is heartbreaking, and we extend our condolences and support to the facility that Azizi called home.”

