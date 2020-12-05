Presumptive President-elect Joe Biden’s interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper couldn’t have gone worse had it been scripted by his worst enemy.

In fact, maybe it was. Do we know that Kamala Harris didn’t feed him the answers? She could have been just off camera, trying to suppress a giggle at what she was getting away with. Inquiring minds want to know.

If you haven’t seen the interview or clips from the Thursday interview, the sit-down is making news because of the presumptive president-elect’s bizarre claim that if there were any serious moral disagreements between himself and Harris, he would “develop some disease and say I have to resign.”

Joe Biden is asked about his disagreements with Kamala Harris on certain issues: “Like I told Barack, if I reach something where there’s a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign.” pic.twitter.com/SLcvrwaPCA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 4, 2020

Okie dokey.

There was an entire interview aside from this, however, and if you think he wasn’t prepped for that question, wait until you see how badly he did on other questions.

Tapper asked Biden about his recently fractured foot and got a bizarre answer about how the injury came about. As you may remember, Biden’s team said he got a hairline fracture while he was playing with his dog last weekend. That didn’t necessarily change during the interview, but it certainly got a lot weirder.

“What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog and anybody who’s been around my house knows — dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me. And for me to grab the ball,” Biden told Tapper.

“And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball like this and he ran,” he continued

“And I was joking, running after him to grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened. Oh man, not [a] very exciting story.”

Biden explains his foot injury: “I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom and I grabbed the ball like this and he ran and I was joking running after him to grab his tail. And what happened was he slipped on a throw rug and I tripped on the rug he slid on” pic.twitter.com/o9ARgpJpfD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 4, 2020

Huh?

So, yes — Biden owns two dogs, and as we’re constantly reminded, this makes him a better person than the dog-free President Donald Trump. Whoo-hoo. Trump also hasn’t received any strange injuries from his dogs, which is kind of a big deal when you consider the blowback from Biden’s fractured foot.

It’s bad enough that even CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert had issues with this foul-smelling story.

“This story has everything: intrigue, suspense, an old man washing himself. There’s a lot to unpack in this story,” Colbert said.

It’s rare Colbert asks a question of Biden that we wouldn’t mind seeing him answering, but he managed to do it here: “Sir, why does anyone who’s ever been to your house know that your dog waits for you at the shower door?”

Yeah, I’d like to know that, too.

Another Biden-ism that Colbert took issue with was his description of an “alleyway” in his house.

“You heard that right: Joe’s so old-school Scranton he’s got an alleyway between his bathroom and his bedroom,” Colbert said. “When he wants a glass of water at 3 a.m., he’s gotta knife-fight a street tough on his way to the sink!”

“It’s starting to feel like the dog wasn’t really much of a factor here,” Colbert said. “Is this going to be a trend throughout the whole presidency?”

Apparently, the late-night host didn’t pay much attention during the campaign.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway also thought this sounded dubious.

Maybe it’s just because I’m a mother, but any time someone starts giving me really unconvincing, weird, and unnecessary details about how something broke, I get suspicious. https://t.co/jr7tjq3D3F — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 4, 2020

What are we supposed to say about this, other than the fact that it sounds unbelievable (something that pretty much every right-thinking individual acknowledges is a fact)? Beyond that, how are we supposed to look at this — other than as a hilarious-if-disturbing image?

It’s not as if this tells us something unique about Biden. Apparently, the media is just catching on to his misadventures after years of pretending they don’t exist.

Oh well. Caveat emptor.

