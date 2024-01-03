Share
Commentary

Bad Comedy: Biden Admin Sues, Says Texas Razor Wire Keeps Feds From Arresting Illegals

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  January 3, 2024 at 8:42am
Share

It’s like the fat kid who says he wouldn’t eat as many cookies if he had unfettered access to the cookie jar and could eat them whenever he wanted.

In a comedic move, the Biden administration is suing Texas because they allege the state’s makeshift fence is hindering agents’ ability to “arrest and detain” border crossers.

The Biden administration filed an emergency petition with the Supreme Court on Tuesday, seeking to override a federal appeals court decision that is preventing the federal government from cutting through certain sections of razor wire fencing erected by Texas along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The fence in question, approximately 110 miles long, was constructed by Texas using concertina wire on both state and private property adjoining the Rio Grande. Texas says the fence is aimed at deterring illegal border crossings, according to the Washington Times.

The Biden administration originally sued Texas and won an injunction in federal court allowing Border Patrol agents to cut through the wire fencing. But that ruling was overturned on appeal to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which held that the fencing is state property and federal agents cannot damage or destroy it without permission except in medical emergencies.

Trending:
Trump Says Liz Cheney's 'Act of Extreme Sabotage' Has Made it 'Impossible' for His Attorneys to Fight Jack Smith's Prosecution

So now, the Biden Department of Homeland Security has taken its case to the Supreme Court.

In its SCOTUS petition, the Biden administration contended that the appeals court ruling infringes on the federal government’s jurisdiction over immigration matters.

“Federal law unambiguously grants Border Patrol agents the authority, without a warrant, to access private land within 25 miles of the international border, as well as to ‘interrogate’ and ‘arrest’ anyone ‘who in [their] presence or view is entering or attempting to enter the United States in violation of any law’ and is likely to abscond,” the petition said.

Is it time to finally build a wall across the entire US-Mexico border?

“Federal law further deems those who are present in the United States without having been admitted or paroled ‘applicant[s] for admission’ with certain statutory rights, provides for federal officials to ‘inspect’ such applicants, and authorizes federal agents to ‘arrest and detain’ noncitizens “pending a [removal] decision,” the petition states.

In December, the southern border saw upward of 300,000 people enter the southern border, according to CBS. Many of them are “military-age, single, adult males, mostly single adult males,” according to retired Yuma Border Patrol chief Chris Clem as reported by Fox News. 


One male African migrant described his reception into the country in one simple sentence, “I love you Joe Biden, thank you for everything, Joe Biden!”

Related:
Watch: KJP Makes Outrageous Suggestion to TX Gov. on How to Handle the Border Crisis

While Texas struggles to deal with the surge of humanity at its doorstep, the Biden administration’s attempt at helping officers “arrest and detain” noncitizens is to tell them to cut away what little deterrent they have.

It would be hilarious if it wasn’t so tragic.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too.  Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the director of content on a Republican congressional campaign and writes content for a popular conservative book franchise.
Rachel M. Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




Bad Comedy: Biden Admin Sues, Says Texas Razor Wire Keeps Feds From Arresting Illegals
Iran Deploys to Red Sea, Islamic Republic's Destroyer Seen Near Critical Choke Point
Vietnamese Restaurant Closes After Cat Slaughterhouse Discovery - They Even Butchered Stolen Pets
Activists Seek to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame
Poll Shocker: 20 Percent of Gen Z Has a Positive View of Osama bin Laden
See more...

Conversation