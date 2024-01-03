Bad Comedy: Biden Admin Sues, Says Texas Razor Wire Keeps Feds From Arresting Illegals

It’s like the fat kid who says he wouldn’t eat as many cookies if he had unfettered access to the cookie jar and could eat them whenever he wanted.

In a comedic move, the Biden administration is suing Texas because they allege the state’s makeshift fence is hindering agents’ ability to “arrest and detain” border crossers.

The Biden administration filed an emergency petition with the Supreme Court on Tuesday, seeking to override a federal appeals court decision that is preventing the federal government from cutting through certain sections of razor wire fencing erected by Texas along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The fence in question, approximately 110 miles long, was constructed by Texas using concertina wire on both state and private property adjoining the Rio Grande. Texas says the fence is aimed at deterring illegal border crossings, according to the Washington Times.

The Biden administration originally sued Texas and won an injunction in federal court allowing Border Patrol agents to cut through the wire fencing. But that ruling was overturned on appeal to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which held that the fencing is state property and federal agents cannot damage or destroy it without permission except in medical emergencies.

So now, the Biden Department of Homeland Security has taken its case to the Supreme Court.

In its SCOTUS petition, the Biden administration contended that the appeals court ruling infringes on the federal government’s jurisdiction over immigration matters.

“Federal law unambiguously grants Border Patrol agents the authority, without a warrant, to access private land within 25 miles of the international border, as well as to ‘interrogate’ and ‘arrest’ anyone ‘who in [their] presence or view is entering or attempting to enter the United States in violation of any law’ and is likely to abscond,” the petition said.

“Federal law further deems those who are present in the United States without having been admitted or paroled ‘applicant[s] for admission’ with certain statutory rights, provides for federal officials to ‘inspect’ such applicants, and authorizes federal agents to ‘arrest and detain’ noncitizens “pending a [removal] decision,” the petition states.

In December, the southern border saw upward of 300,000 people enter the southern border, according to CBS. Many of them are “military-age, single, adult males, mostly single adult males,” according to retired Yuma Border Patrol chief Chris Clem as reported by Fox News.

This is what’s coming to our border. There are over 15,000 illegal immigrants on their way to our southern border. When will people WAKE UP and realize that this is an INVASION?!?!? pic.twitter.com/n2sGFGl7Ta — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 27, 2023

‘I Love You Joe Biden’: African Illegal Alien Praises President at Same Location Where Another Wanted For Terrorism Was Releasedhttps://t.co/kfZZdG6ReZ — ThePoliticalInsider (@TPInsidr) December 29, 2023



One male African migrant described his reception into the country in one simple sentence, “I love you Joe Biden, thank you for everything, Joe Biden!”

While Texas struggles to deal with the surge of humanity at its doorstep, the Biden administration’s attempt at helping officers “arrest and detain” noncitizens is to tell them to cut away what little deterrent they have.

It would be hilarious if it wasn’t so tragic.

