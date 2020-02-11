Bartender Moved to Tears When Businessman Leaves Her $2,020 Tip on $64 Bill

It wasn’t long after the new year was welcomed that a new “2020 Challenge” erupted on social media. No, this challenge didn’t require buckets of ice water or brooms standing upright on their own; it was a little more sacrificial.

The idea is to leave a nice tip for servers in some 2020-related amount, whether that’s $20.20 or $2,020.

Donnie Wahlberg was one of the first to jump on the trend publicly, and his wife tweeted about his gift.



Not all of us are Wahlbergs, and others have still participated by giving in smaller amounts. But there are still people of monetary means out there blessing unsuspecting victims.

Carey Lynn Likens is a bartender at a Holiday Inn in Columbus, Ohio. She’s been working through a season of illness, and on her first night back on the job, she served someone she had seen before and was able to recall his details, which clearly impressed him.

Enough so that he left her a $2,020 tip on a $64 bill.

“I kind of gasped,” Likens told WXIN-TV. “I just never thought in a million years that I would get that in Columbus, Indiana, serving drinks at the Holiday Inn.

“It was my first day back, so it was a nice surprise.”

Of course, she posted the evidence on Facebook, where her story started taking off.

“What a blessing first night back at work from being off sick! #2020tipchallenge #goodpeopleamongus — feeling blessed at Holiday Inn Columbus,” she posted on Jan. 29.

“I’ve been off sick for a little bit so it was definitely a HUGE blessing,” she added in a response to a comment on her post. “Tears shot out of my eyes 👀. Genuine #goodpeople are out there.”

She also explained that she’d recognized the client from a previous encounter, which may have tipped the scales in her favor.

“[H]e was super awesome and it was because I’m good too jk👏 lol. I remembered him from Indigo at Christmas and his family and a lot of detail, I have a crazy near photographic memory so he was pretty impressed. Some people have A LOT of money and want to share it from time to time. I was literally 😳 shocked.”

Jessica Mettin, the hotel’s general manager, said she was shocked when she heard about the generous patron.

“Yes, and I was like, ‘What? No way!'” she said. “I couldn’t believe it, but it’s true!”

“I was completely caught off guard,” Likens said. “Never thought that would happen to me.”

The encounter has encouraged her and reassured her that not everyone out there is looking to take advantage of others.

“There are good people out there. They’re all over,” Likens said. “They’re walking among us, and you never know who’s going to do a huge gesture for you. So pay it forward and make sure to just be a good person.”

