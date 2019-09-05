Jim Carrey Says Osama bin Laden 'Doesn't Hold a Candle to Mitch McConnell'

With Congress returning to work next week from its recess, actor Jim Carrey decided Wednesday to attack Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on the subject of gun control.

“10,000 gun deaths in 2019 and the year is far from over. What Osama bin Laden did to us was terrible but he doesn’t hold a candle to Mitch McConnell,” Carrey tweeted.

His tweet carried the image of a hand dipping a $100 bill in blood.

10,000 gun deaths in 2019 and the year is far from over. What Osama bin Laden did to us was terrible but he doesn’t hold a candle to Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/o68JXxWlUX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 4, 2019

Carrey’s tweet comes after the Gun Violence Archive issued a report saying there had been 10,118 gun deaths in the U.S. in 2019. In 2018, about 14,000 people died in gun-related incidents other than suicides, The Hill has reported, citing CDC figures. In 1993, gun deaths not counting suicides were reported at 18,253.

The 9/11 attacks, which bin Laden masterminded, killed about 3,000 people at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington and aboard Flight 93 when it crashed in Pennsylvania.

McConnell has been the target of Democrats who have used this summer’s shooting incidents in Texas and Ohio to call for action on gun control legislation that has passed the Democrat-controlled House but not been considered in the Republican-dominated Senate.

Carrey’s tweet inspired scorn on Twitter.

Ok ⁦@JimCarrey⁩ you just insulted a country you (are attempting to) call home. Please feel free to return back to Canada where even they don’t want you. Jim Carrey: ‘Osama Bin Laden Doesn’t Hold a Candle to Mitch McConnell’ https://t.co/Vw4ol4ex5h — DrG (@disneydoc911) September 5, 2019

Jim Carrey: ‘Osama Bin Laden Doesn’t Hold a Candle to Mitch McConnell’ Oh geez, would you look at that there… A Hollywood liberal thinks we give a damn what they think. — Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) September 5, 2019

McConnell said his current plan is to let the Senate vote on gun legislation that has the support of President Donald Trump, according to The Hill.

“I expect to get an answer to that next week. … I said several weeks ago that if the president took a position on a bill so that we knew we would actually be making a law and not just having serial votes, I’d be happy to put it on the floor,” the Kentucky Republican told radio host Hugh Hewitt.

“If the president is in favor of a number of things that he has discussed openly and publicly, and I know that if we pass it, it’ll become law, I’ll put it on the floor,” he said.

The Senate could consider an existing bipartisan proposal from Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania to expand background checks to cover all commercial firearms sales. The bill has failed to pass in previous attempts.

Another proposal that could be considered that has previously failed is from Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who want more funding for the National Instant Criminal Background Check System database and seek to address gaps in America’s mental health system.

Cruz said Democrats are using gun legislation for political purposes, and that “regulating every private transaction” would not increase safety.

“The 2020 presidential candidates are openly embracing gun confiscation now, mandatory federal government confiscation of private firearms owned by law-abiding citizens,” he said, according to Politico. “That doesn’t prevent crime but it does appease the Democrats’ big money backers.”

