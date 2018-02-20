George Clooney Going to DC, Pledging Half a Million Dollars to Student Anti-Gun March

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal announced Tuesday that they plan to donate $500,000 to the student-led “March for Our Lives” anti-gun rally in Washington, D.C., which is slated to take place March 24.
The two will also walk in protest with the students.
“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” George Clooney said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event,” Clooney added. “Our children’s lives depend on it.”
Following the Clooneys’ example, Hollywood producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn also pledged $500,000.
Showbiz411 noted that the actor should be flush with cash following the sale last summer of Casamigas Tequila — where he was a partner — for $1 billion.
The March for Our Lives’ mission, according to its website, is “to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues.”
“No special interest group, no political agenda is more critical than timely passage of legislation to effectively address the gun violence issues that are rampant in our country,” the group stated.
Students from the Stoneman Douglas High School announced the March for Our Lives event on multiple Sunday news programs.
“We are going to be marching together as students begging for our lives,” Cameron Kasky said. “This isn’t about the GOP. This isn’t about the Democrats.”
President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he has directed the Department of Justice to propose regulations that would ban bump stocks, The Hill reported.
The device, which was employed last October in the Las Vegas shooting, effectively turns semi-automatic rifles, like the AR-15, into fully automatic.
“We can do more to protect our children. We must do more to protect our children,” Trump said during the announcement at the White House.
“That process began in December, and just a few moments ago, I signed a memorandum directing the attorney general to propose regulations to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns,” the president stated.
Trump also signaled this week he would support legislation aimed at implementing stricter background checks for purchasing firearms and improving security at schools.
Democrat lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Sen. Diane Feinstein of California, have called for greater gun control measures in response to the shooting.
Last week, Feinstein tweeted that she has introduced legislation to impose a new assault weapons ban, pointing out that the shooter used an AR-15, which is a semi-automatic weapon that would be covered by the bill.
But Dudley Brown, president of the National Association of Gun Rights, said in a statement to The Western Journal, “The 10-year Feinstein ban (passed in the mid-1990s) on so-called ‘Assault Weapons’ and normal capacity magazines did nothing to reduce mass shootings or crimes, and was roundly dismissed as a failure, even by gun control fanatics.”
The Columbine High School shooting in Colorado — one of the most high profile of these terrible incidents, resulting in the deaths of 13 people — occurred in 1999 while the assault weapons ban was in effect.
