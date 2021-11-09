Battle in Boston: Fights Break Out After Antifa Thugs Menace Conservatives Protesting COVID Mandates

Boston Common became a battleground Sunday as antifa activists preyed upon an anti-vaccine protest.

“We came here to peacefully protest when we were violently attacked by a mob that pepper-sprayed us, attacked us and refused to allow our van to leave,” said Brandon Navom, the Super Happy Fun America organizer, according to the Boston Herald.

Navom said the “pro-freedom” protest was cut short by the police response to antifa.

The “Rise Against Tyranny” protest was opposed by multiple groups, including “Green Monster Antifa” and “Solidarity Against Hate – Boston,” according to Fox News.

Super Happy Fun America is planning their return to Boston at noon on Sunday, November 7, with a new COVID-denier group called CORR. Let’s make sure they know where Boston stands: https://t.co/bZolRuPALI pic.twitter.com/1GtifTtxQW — Solidarity Against Hate – Boston (@Bos_Solidarity) October 19, 2021

Antifa thugs showed up and attacked people attending a protest against vaccination mandates in Boston. https://t.co/gubRCfU7gJ — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) November 9, 2021



Boston police officer Stephen McNulty said there were “two arrested after opposing sides clashed at today’s scheduled event and planned counter-protest on the Boston Common. BPD assets included officers in protective equipment,” Fox reported.

Although police tried to keep the two sides apart, skirmishes took place throughout the confrontation.

A pro-freedom demonstrator was sprayed with some form of chemical irritant by an antifa marcher.

Scuffling as the two sides dueled over barriers designed to keep them apart took place as well, according to the Boston Globe.

NOW: Clashing rallies on Boston Common; one group here to protest mask/vaccine mandates with speeches, the other protesting the protesters with a brass band. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/cuSavwE6WI — Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) November 7, 2021

BIDEN’S ENFORCEMENT AGENCY ‘ANTIFA’ IN ACTION IN BOSTON https://t.co/HFTE8EX1HA — J. Josef (@DesertBloom1) November 8, 2021

Despite the pushing and shoving, police indicated no one was injured seriously enough to require hospitalization.

Eamon Kavanagh of Boston First Responders United said local first responders are opposed to vaccine mandates, according to the Herald.

“We’re just advocating for our freedom, our medical freedom and to keep our jobs,” Kavanagh said.

Antifa members attack anti-vaccine mandate protestors in Bostonhttps://t.co/4enrNaFRxm — JOHN NOBLE (@JOHNNOB35752453) November 8, 2021

Antifa have sent a message for “comrades” to oppose and attack a protest against covid tyranny on Boston Common, saying opposing government mandates is “white supremacist and fascist” I’m old enough to remember when the left was anti establishment, now they are assets for them. pic.twitter.com/CU8rCuq9nW — BaltoRob (@NetOrbys) November 9, 2021

Dozens of police officers in riot gear were deployed to keep a lid on the violence.

Antifa supporters said those protesting vaccine mandates had no right to do so.

“We don’t want that in our city: Anti-vaxxers, people who don’t believe that COVID is real, people that put other people in danger, racist transphobes and people that hate other people for the way they are — that’s not OK,” said Rifka Handelman, an Emerson College student, according to the Herald.

