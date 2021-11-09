Share
News

Battle in Boston: Fights Break Out After Antifa Thugs Menace Conservatives Protesting COVID Mandates

 By Jack Davis  November 9, 2021 at 8:27am
Share

Boston Common became a battleground Sunday as antifa activists preyed upon an anti-vaccine protest.

“We came here to peacefully protest when we were violently attacked by a mob that pepper-sprayed us, attacked us and refused to allow our van to leave,” said Brandon Navom, the Super Happy Fun America organizer, according to the Boston Herald.

Navom said the “pro-freedom” protest was cut short by the police response to antifa.

The “Rise Against Tyranny” protest was opposed by multiple groups, including “Green Monster Antifa” and “Solidarity Against Hate – Boston,” according to Fox News.

Trending:
Biden Responds to Skyrocketing Gas Prices by Thinking About Shutting Down Another American Pipeline


Boston police officer Stephen McNulty said there were “two arrested after opposing sides clashed at today’s scheduled event and planned counter-protest on the Boston Common. BPD assets included officers in protective equipment,” Fox reported.

Is antifa doing the left's dirty work?

Although police tried to keep the two sides apart, skirmishes took place throughout the confrontation.

A pro-freedom demonstrator was sprayed with some form of chemical irritant by an antifa marcher.

Scuffling as the two sides dueled over barriers designed to keep them apart took place as well, according to the Boston Globe.

Related:
World Leader Declares Antifa Is a 'Global Terrorist Organization'

Despite the pushing and shoving, police indicated no one was injured seriously enough to require hospitalization.

Eamon Kavanagh of Boston First Responders United said local first responders are opposed to vaccine mandates, according to the Herald.

“We’re just advocating for our freedom, our medical freedom and to keep our jobs,” Kavanagh said.

Dozens of police officers in riot gear were deployed to keep a lid on the violence.

Antifa supporters said those protesting vaccine mandates had no right to do so.

“We don’t want that in our city: Anti-vaxxers, people who don’t believe that COVID is real, people that put other people in danger, racist transphobes and people that hate other people for the way they are — that’s not OK,” said Rifka Handelman, an Emerson College student, according to the Herald.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Free Speech Advocates Band Together, Form Dynamic New University to 'Pursue Truth,' Battle the Woke Left
Battle in Boston: Fights Break Out After Antifa Thugs Menace Conservatives Protesting COVID Mandates
Just in Time for the Holidays: Biden Admin Mulling a Vaccine Mandate for Domestic Air Travel
Video: Pastor Tackles Crazed Man Who Threatened His Congregation with a Gun During Sunday Service
'High Alert': Heavily Armed Scots Police Arrest Man Outside COP26 Moments Before Obama Arrives
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.