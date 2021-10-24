Watch: ANTIFA Crashes Pro-Life Prayer Vigil in Profanity-Laced Tirade

A group of antifa agitators convened on a pro-life candlelight prayer vigil in Texas this week to drown out the conservative activists with whistles, megaphones and profane and blasphemous shouting.

These are the people who firmly believe they’re on the right side of history, by the way.

Conservative students held a candlelight prayer vigil at the University of North Texas (UNT) on Monday night and were blindsided by the sudden appearance of dozens of antifa protesters, who came armed with noisemakers and plenty of vitriol.

Kelly Neidert, the founder of the UNT chapter of the Young Conservatives of Texas (YCT) which organized the vigil, told Fox News that, while they expected a handful of protesters, they were caught off guard by the sheer volume of activists who showed up to shout down their prayers.

Just like the men who stormed the beaches at Normandy.

“They harassed us, they were throwing things at us,” she said. “They were chanting things. They brought all sorts of instruments that they were playing to drown out whatever we were saying. They brought their megaphones, they brought whistles.”

Earlier in the day, a notice began circulating on social media which alerted local activists that “fascists are organizing in your area.”

🚨 Alerta 🚨 UNT: fascists are organizing in your area. Tonight the young conservatives have invited groyper influencers & white nationalists such as Lance Johnston to a pro life “vigil” in supporting christo-fascist abortion legislation. pic.twitter.com/S9ULlDzKPo — Elm Fork John Brown Club (@EFJBGC) October 18, 2021

“Alerta UNT,” the tweet began (it is unclear if this was a typo or if the inclusive poster was sadly in possession of only very limited Spanish language skills), “fascists are organizing in your area. Tonight the young conservatives have invited groyper influencers & white nationalists such as Lance Johnston to a pro life ‘vigil’ in supporting christo-fascist abortion legislation.”

The “cristo-fascist abortion legislation” in question is the so-called Texas “Heartbeat Act,” which restricts the vast majority of abortions in the state. It was signed into law by the duly elected governor after passing the legislative bodies of elected representatives tasked with speaking for the good people of the Lone Star state.

Because that’s precisely how things work in a constitutional republic, after all.

Ironically, the activists who heeded this “alerta” and showed up to protest behaved substantially more like fascists than those who carried out the peaceful legislative process that largely banned the destruction of innocent, unborn Texan lives.

Niedert told Fox that the agitators tried to pick fights with pro-life students, urged them to kill themselves and even harassed them on their way to their cars.

In one video, the pro-life activists could be heard chanting “Christ is King!” while the antifa agitators shouted “F*** your God!”

In another, a woman screamed into a megaphone that she “loves sacrificing children.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

In a statement to Fox News, UNT spokeswoman Leigh Anne Gullett said that “A few hundred students with opposing views gathered on campus Monday evening to exercise their free speech rights. The gathering ended without incident.”

I wouldn’t say that trying to shut down someone else’s free-speech rights is a free-speech exercise. Would you?

How can anyone claim to oppose fascism when they participate in a coordinated, exerted effort to shout down peaceful attendants to a prayer vigil, of all things?

Yes, it is certainly true that vehemently pro-abortion antifa activists have every legal right to voice their loud, murderous opposition to prayers for the souls of unborn babies, as atrocious as it may be.

But logically, you cannot claim to inhabit a single inch of moral high ground while harassing and attempting to intimidate those who hold differing viewpoints.

That is fascism.

What’s more, one cannot claim moral high ground if they’ve entirely forsaken the philosophical foundations of their own First Amendment rights in the first place.

This is the end result of decades of hyper-secularization in our culture — a radical social transformation that followed the false belief that our country could still function without a common reverence for our theistic origins.

It couldn’t, in fact, and clearly cannot much longer, at this rate.

In 1798, John Adams wrote that “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Our nation was founded as a unique experiment in self-governance, but it was predicated on the assumption that its people would largely share the same ideas of right and wrong.

If we can no longer agree on the most basic fundamental right — the right to life, or “do not murder,” as the objective Word of God admonishes mankind — then we no longer have unifying values.

For roughly 200 years, the Judeo-Christian worldview was the glue that held our common culture together, supported in large part by an active and vocal body of churches that wasn’t afraid to cite their faith in all matters, public and private.

Today, simply vocalizing agreement with what the Bible says about life, sexuality and gender is enough to face alienation and isolation in your community.

Scripture tells us we will be hated for standing firm to this truth when the world is demanding we abandon or compromise it.

So is it any wonder that college students daring to simply hold candles and pray for unborn life, without bothering anyone, would be shouted down and harassed by people who accuse them of being virulent racists and fascists?

Departing from the fundamental truth of Scripture and expelling its wisdom from the public forum has had disastrous results. The answer for Bible-believing Christians is to defend this truth more firmly than ever.

We do not stand on the authority of man, and we simply cannot let the culture shout us down from declaring what we know to be right.

The American experiment can continue to work if believers of the Gospel stand firm to Christ’s teachings and the authority of the Scripture with unwavering boldness.

This kind of lunacy is exactly what we’re up against, but it comes from a world that simply doesn’t know the Lord anymore.

Let’s shine God’s truth into the darkness that has brought about the lies of antifa, the acceptance of abortion and the fallacious reasoning behind secularism.

It’s the only way forward into the light.

“Put on the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil.” (Ephesians 6:11)

