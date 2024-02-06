BBC Lib Staffer Fired for Labeling Jews as 'Parasites,' White People as a 'Virus'

The tale of Dawn Queva is one that should inspire outrage. Sadly, as much as one tries, it won’t conjure any shock or disbelief.

Queva, according to the New York Post, was the senior scheduling coordinator at BBC Three, the British public broadcaster’s edgier third option for those who find “Antiques Road Trip” a bit anodyne and prefer fare like “Stacey Dooley Investigates: Sex in Strange Places,” “The Totally Senseless Gameshow” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.”

“The remit of BBC Three is to bring younger audiences to high quality public service broadcasting through a mixed-genre schedule of innovative U.K. content featuring new U.K. talent,” the station’s official remit reads. “The channel should use the full range of digital platforms to deliver its content and to build an interactive relationship with its audience. The channel’s target audience is 16-34 year olds.”

Well, one can say this much for Dawn Queva: Even though she’s 55 years old, much like 16-to-34-year-olds in general, she tends to support anti-Semites and anti-white racists more than the average individual, all in the name of wokeness.

On Thursday, Hollywood outlet Deadline first reported that Queva was facing disciplinary action after a series of Facebook posts were discovered in which she called the Holocaust the “holohoax” and said it was funded by the Rothschild family, referred to Ashkenazi Jews as “AshkeNazis,” and called Jews in general a “subcontinental Caucasian invader coloniser species.”

The Times of Israel would later find more fun posts allegedly made by Queva on Facebook, under the pseudonym Dawn Las Quevas-Allen, which — among other things — gave credence to the racial extremist Black Hebrew Israelite group. In one, she said that Jewish people were satanic imposters who had no right to “Israhell,” as she called it, adding that blacks were the “chosen people” and Judaism was the “synagogue of Satan.”

“Queva has been promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and Holocaust denial on Facebook for several years,” the Times of Israel reported.

“As early as 2014, she referred to Israel as ‘Israhell,’ Ashkenazi Jews as ‘AshkeNAZI,’ and the Holocaust as the ‘supposed holocaust of the fake Jew in Europe.’ In the same 2014 post, Queva calls her future employer, the BBC, the Bigoted Broadcasting Cretins.

“She has continued to post anti-Jewish content in light of the Israel-Hamas war, referring to Israeli Jews as imposters in the state of Israel. On January 13, she wrote that ‘the JewISH are subcontinental European 7th century Khazar converts mostly descended from the Ukrainians.’ This is part of a widespread antisemitic claim that Ashkenazi Jews are not descended from ancient Israelites but an ancient Turkish people known as the Khazars, who according to a discredited theory converted to Judaism en masse.”

Should people be fired for this behavior? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

On Jan. 13, she added another Holocaust-denying post to the pile, calling out “thieving parasite nomad squatters [Jews] will always bang on about 6 million which they still can’t prove whilst conveniently forgetting about the 10s of millions of Russians who were also killed in WWII.”

On Jan. 26, she called Jews “Nazi apartheid parasites,” and the same day that the Deadline story broke, she allegedly shared a video that indicated that the Israelis were responsible for engineering the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas — and the ongoing war it sparked — for its own ends.

Other comments included an accusation Jewish people were “buying and selling those who kidnap from Africa,” and one which refers to them as “a bunch of subcontinental European melanin recessive CaucAsian japhetic AshkeNazi who have no None zero zilch blood connection to the land of Palestine or Israel historically,” per Deadline.

“The Zionist genocidal land squatting so called Jew’ irrespective of the fact that The UKKK and Amerikkka gave away land they had no god given right to a people who have no god given right to,” she wrote.

As for white people in general, they were a “virus” and a “mutant invader species,” according to Queva, the Post reported.

The Facebook posts were still visible long after the scandal broke — and yet, the BBC’s initial response was about as tepid as you could get.

“We don’t comment on individual members of staff, and we have well-established and robust processes in place to handle such issues. We do not tolerate anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, or any form of abuse and we take any such allegations seriously and take appropriate disciplinary action wherever necessary,” a spokeswoman for the network told Deadline.

Meanwhile, Queva — who had previously worked at A+E Networks, UKTV and (of course) Disney — openly challenged those who were criticizing her for the anti-Semitic posts, saying, “Come at me … My shoulders are broad,” according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Not broad enough to hold her job, alas. According to the Daily Mail, the producer was finally fired on Friday.

As for Jewish employees of the state broadcaster? The fact Queva held on to her job for so long instead of instant firing and/or shaming was yet another sign of a working environment that, if not openly anti-Semitic, is at least tolerant of that brand of intolerance.

“Jewish colleagues are finding it really tough seeing everyone but our bosses condemning what we have seen,” one Jewish BBC employee told the Daily Mail.

“If the BBC is serious about standing up to anti-Semitism, then it needs to practice what it keeps preaching and stand up to the hate crimes committed by one of its own staff.”

But then, what should we expect from the BBC? Of course they’re not serious about standing up to anti-Semitism. Forget that this woman was hired in the first place despite a 10-year history of anti-Semitic posts on social media. The network has demonstrated exactly how they feel about both sides in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Consider the case of BBC News world affairs editor John Simpson, who condemned British politicians who referred to Hamas terrorists as terrorists in an X post supporting the network’s linguistic decision to use “impartial” language when dealing with the group: “Calling someone a terrorist means you’re taking sides and ceasing to treat the situation with due impartiality.”

British politicians know perfectly well why the BBC avoids the word ‘terrorist’, and over the years plenty of them have privately agreed with it. Calling someone a terrorist means you’re taking sides and ceasing to treat the situation with due impartiality. The BBC’s job is to… — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) October 10, 2023

This is the normalization of anti-Semitism in the Western world, especially Britain. Can you imagine this standard being applied in other cases? Picture this “due impartiality” in other situations: “Libyan Activists Stage Protest Aboard Pan Am Flight; Scottish Village Disrupted.” Back in the day, I don’t think that would have met BBC standards. Now, the British broadcaster’s world affairs editor refuses to call Hamas barbarians terrorists, and it takes days for the network to fire an openly anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist.

Outrage? Yes. A surprise? No.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.