SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Bea Arthur 'Maude' Co-Star, Bill Macy, Dead at Age 97

×
By Kayla Kunkel
Published October 18, 2019 at 1:16pm
Print

“Maude” star Bill Macy died last night at 7:13 p.m. in his Los Angeles home, according to his manager. He was 97 years old.

The cause of death has not yet been reported.

Macy acted alongside Bea Arthur in the 1970s “All in the Family” sitcom spin-off “Maude” as Walter Findlay, the husband of Arthur’s character.

The CBS sitcom lasted for six seasons from 1972 to 1978.

TRENDING: Leaked Memo Shows Democratic Party Advising Candidates on Using Impeachment for Political Gain

Matt Beckoff, Macy’s producer and manager, confirmed the actor’s death in a Facebook post Thursday night.

“My buddy Bill Macy passed away at 7:13pm tonight,” Beckoff wrote. “He was a spitfire right up to the end.”

After his role on “Maude,” he starred in Steve Martin’s “The Jerk,” “Me, Myself and I,” and “The Holiday.”

He also made various appearances on televisions shows such as “Law & Order,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and “My Name is Earl.”

Macy was born on May 18, 1922, to Michael and Mollie Gerber in Massachusetts, according to the Associated Press.

In 1958, he landed his first Broadway role as an understudy in “Once More, With Feeling” after he drove a taxi for about 10 years, according to Hollywood Reporter.

He eventually landed a role in the opening Broadway production of “Oh! Calcutta!” where he met his wife Samantha Harper, whom he married in 1975.

Norman Lear, the creator of “Maude,” first saw Macy “choking on a chicken bone in an off-Broadway play” — something he told the Archive of American Television was a “tour de force.”

RELATED: Former HGTV Host Found Guilty of Molesting Daughter's 10-Year-Old Best Friend

Macy is survived by his wife and has left behind a legacy of humor and excellence for his fans.

Our thoughts and prayers go out for Macy’s wife and others who knew and loved him.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Former HGTV Host Found Guilty of Molesting Daughter's 10-Year-Old Best Friend
Bea Arthur 'Maude' Co-Star, Bill Macy, Dead at Age 97
College Football Player Changes Last Name, Stepdad Overcome with Emotion When He Reads Jersey
Rachael Ray Breaks Down in Tears of Gratitude: 'The American Dream Is Still Alive'
Former Miss Florida and Wife of 'Tarzan' Actor Ron Ely Reportedly Murdered in Her Own Home
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×