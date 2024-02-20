Fans are already calling it “The Beatles Cinematic Universe” on social media.

That play on the currently maligned “Marvel Cinematic Universe” moniker began trending on social media after Deadline first broke the news that Sony Pictures Entertainment and award-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes would be releasing a new biopic about the seminal British rock band, The Beatles.

But one movie, no matter how epic, does not constitute a “cinematic universe”… So what gives?

Well, the other tidbit of news from Deadline was that Mendes and Sony would not be doing a (singular) biopic about The Beatles.

Rather, Mendes and Sony appear set to give each original member of The Beatles their own movie, rapidly bringing up the total number of upcoming Beatles movies to four.

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison have all agreed to this budding cinematic universe, giving the series of films some historical heft.

Per Deadline, “this marks the first time” that The Beatles and Apple Corps Ltd. (not the tech titan, but the business conglomerate formed by the four Beatles) “have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.”

While still very early in the production cycle, it appears each film would be told from the point of view of each Beatle, and there would likely be some interconnectivity given the overlapping subject matter of the movies.

“We went out to L.A. just before Christmas to pitch the project, and it’s fair to say we were met with universal enthusiasm,” Mendes told the outlet, before lauding how passionate Sony executives Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler were about the four interconnected movies.

Do you like the music from The Beatles? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Mendes added: “The reason Sony stood out from competing offers was down to Tom and Elizabeth’s passion for the idea, and commitment to propelling these films theatrically in an innovative and exciting way.”

While Mendes may have been impressed with Sony’s zeal, the film auteur will be doing quite a bit of heavy lifting himself. Mendes will not only direct all four Beatles films, he will co-produce them as well.

Interestingly, a glimpse at Mendes’ filmography suggests that he may very well take “The Beatles Cinematic Universe” in some relatively dark and dramatic directions.

Mendes is credited with directing a number of blockbusters, including the World War I epic “1917,” and James Bond sequels “Spectre” and “Skyfall.”

Given those past films, you can fully expect some dark turns in the movie (rest assured, Mendes will likely chronicle the harrowing instances of Harrison nearly being stabbed to death, and Lennon actually being killed).

The Liverpool, England, musicians obviously need no introduction, given the wide influence and enduring popularity of the group.

Deadline reports that all four films are currently seeking out writers.

None of the four movies currently have release dates, though 2027 has been reported as the likeliest release year, with the movies going for actual theatrical releases.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.