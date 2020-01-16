If 'Believe Women' Applies to Warren, Shouldn't Libs Always Believe Sarah Sanders & Kellyanne?

Democrats often find themselves tripping over their own words to justify whatever social justice platform they are promoting on any given day.

A case in point is the “believe-all-women” mantra that has been the cornerstone of the #MeToo movement — a mantra which asks people to believe women who accuse men of sexual assault.

The premise is flawed by its very nature in that it asks everyone to assume guilt and then demands that a man prove his innocence, which is the antithesis of the American justice system’s fundamental principle of innocent until proven guilty.

But now, it has extended to politics.

This week, rumors began circulating that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders told Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren he did not believe a woman could win the presidency.

Sanders, for his part, has denied making the statement the way it has been portrayed, and Warren has continued to insist that it happened the way the story has been told.

It all culminated on Tuesday night in the moments following the end of the Democratic presidential debate, when Warren confronted Sanders.

“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” Warren said.

“What?” Sanders replied.

“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” Warren reiterated.

“You know, let’s not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion,” Sanders responded.

“You called me a liar,” he said. “You told me — all right, let’s not do it now.”

Rewind a few hours and enter GQ Magazine correspondent Julia Ioffe, who had taken to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, prior to the debate, to suggest that the “believe women” mantra extends to politics.

“Still thinking about the Warren-Bernie squabble and I have a question to people who have accused Warren of lying,” she tweeted.

“Isn’t the lesson of #metoo and the last few years that we believe women and don’t call them liars?”

Still thinking about the Warren-Bernie squabble and I have a question to people who have accused Warren of lying: isn’t the lesson of #metoo and the last few years that we believe women and don’t call them liars? — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) January 14, 2020

This would mean that if Warren — a known liar who has fibbed about her son attending private school, her alleged Native American heritage and many other things — were to win the Democratic presidential nomination, every word she said would have to be believed.

That is a tremendous cover for a politician to have — to not be judged on her merits and scrutinized like everyone else, but to be given a pass because of her gender.

And if every woman does have to be believed, why is this concession not afforded to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders or any other Republican woman?

They are called liars on a near-daily basis on social media and on national television.

Take, for example, Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to former President Barack Obama.

“Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway lies. She lies a lot. Yet CNN and MSNBC have shown zero hesitation in giving her a platform to lie because they see their job as giving government officials — even ones who lie — a platform,” he tweeted Thursday.

Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway lies. She lies a lot. Yet CNN and MSNBC have shown zero hesitation in giving her a platform to lie because they see their job as giving government officials — even ones who lie — a platform.https://t.co/vMHJaVBJfI — Eric Schultz (@EricSchultz) January 16, 2020

Or consider Randy Bryce, a surrogate for Bernie Sanders, commenting on Sarah Sanders.

“We already paid you to lie to us,” he wrote in response to her tweets regarding a book she wrote about the Trump presidency.

We already paid you to lie to us. — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) January 15, 2020

It seems that to the left, “believe all women” only applies to fellow liberals.

The double standard is astounding.

