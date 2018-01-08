Ben Shapiro Calls Out Inaccurate Statement in Oprah’s Golden Globes Speech Condemning Sexual Predators

On Sunday, conservative commentator and Daily Wire Editor in Chief Ben Shapiro dismantled a line Oprah Winfrey used for her Golden Globes address.

During her acceptance speech Sunday at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Winfrey was one of many who used her time on the mic to make subtle jabs at President Donald Trump and give a nod to progressive talking points.

However, when the media mogul issued a line about “your truth,” Shapiro had a strong retort.

“I’d like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association because we all know the press is under siege these days, but we also know that it is the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and injustice, to tyrants and victims and secrets and lies,” Winfrey remarked during her speech, according to The Washington Post.

“I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times, which brings me to this: What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have.”

Not long after, Shapiro took to Twitter to point out the obvious.

There is no such thing as “your truth.” There is the truth and your opinion. https://t.co/oLg7vL9lFM — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 8, 2018

“There is no such thing as ‘your truth.’ There is the truth and your opinion,” he wrote back.

Shapiro’s tweet echoed a famous motto he has adopted and frequently used over the years: “Facts don’t care about your feelings.”

Winfrey went on to address the wave of sexual misconduct allegations that have rocked the movie industry in recent months.

“I’m especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up to share their personal stories,” she continued.

“I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue.”

In recent days, the media has been consumed with endless reports of powerful men being accused of sexual misconduct by women in lower positions of authority — allegations that began with Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

However, many online users were quick to share a photo of Winfrey that made her speech appear hypocritical.

Winfrey’s relationship with Weinstein has been called into question, with one Weinstein accuser even suggesting he leveraged his friendship with Winfrey to seduce her for sexual relations, according to the New York Post.

Despite the push-back from Shapiro and others, Winfrey’s Golden Globe speech was widely lauded by those on the left, with many openly speculating if the former host of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” will launch a 2020 presidential bid.

