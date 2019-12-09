Bernie Sanders Campaign Staffer Lasts Mere Days After Damning Tweets Surface: Report

The discovery of a stack of anti-Semitic, homophobic and vulgar tweets has led the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont to rid itself of a staffer who lasted less than two days on the job.

On Wednesday, Darius Khalil Gordon announced he had been named deputy director of constituency organizing for Sanders.

Then the Washington Free Beacon decided to see what Gordon had been saying on social media.

On Thursday, it released what it found. In a 2010 tweet, Gordon used an anti-Semitic reference .

“Working hard so one day I can make that Jew Money,” he wrote, according to a screenshot of the tweet.

In a 2011 post, he tweeted, “I got a black mans body, white mans power, jew man money,and an asian man life span..lol.”

In other posts, he made derogatory references about homosexuals and used vulgar language amid a series of tweets with racial stereotypes.

Although Gordon did not respond to the Free Beacon, the Republican Jewish Coalition did.

.@RJC calls out @BernieSanders: “The campaign already has an image problem in the Jewish community…This latest incident just confirms that Sanders’ problems run deep.” https://t.co/3OBE6kpGGp — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 6, 2019

Sanders knew perfectly well who Darius Khalil Gordon was! Now he’s playing dumb! Bernie Sanders campaign staffer departs after anti-Semitic, other offensive tweets surface: reports https://t.co/zpkhisZ5E0 #FoxNews — Suze Michelini (@emilia_suze) December 8, 2019

In a statement, it demanded that Sanders fire Gordon.

“Darius Khalil Gordon’s tweets traffic in a base, anti-Semitic slur,” RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks said in a statement on the organization’s website. “It is outrageous that Bernie Sanders would hire him, given Gordon’s history of posting blatantly anti-Semitic comments on social media. The Sanders campaign should fire him immediately.”

“Sanders’ campaign already has an image problem in the Jewish community, after he proposed withholding military aid to Israel and appointed Linda Sarsour as a campaign surrogate. This latest incident just confirms that Sanders’ problems run deep,” he said.

Although the tweets were taken down, the damage had been done, as CNN reported Friday.

“He is no longer with the campaign and we wish him the best,” Mike Casca, a campaign spokesman, said, speaking of Gordon.

Gordon had formerly worked as the national field organizer for the Center for Popular Democracy, a New York City-based liberal group.

