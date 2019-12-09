SECTIONS
Bernie Sanders Campaign Staffer Lasts Mere Days After Damning Tweets Surface: Report

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) speaks at the Teamsters Vote 2020 Presidential Candidate Forum on Dec. 7, 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.Win McNamee / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) speaks at the Teamsters Vote 2020 Presidential Candidate Forum on Dec. 7, 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published December 9, 2019 at 9:57am
The discovery of a stack of anti-Semitic, homophobic and vulgar tweets has led the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont to rid itself of a staffer who lasted less than two days on the job.

On Wednesday, Darius Khalil Gordon announced he had been named deputy director of constituency organizing for Sanders.

Then the Washington Free Beacon decided to see what Gordon had been saying on social media.

On Thursday, it released what it found. In a 2010 tweet, Gordon used an anti-Semitic reference .

“Working hard so one day I can make that Jew Money,” he wrote, according to a screenshot of the tweet.

In a 2011 post, he tweeted, “I got a black mans body, white mans power, jew man money,and an asian man life span..lol.”

In other posts, he made derogatory references about homosexuals and used vulgar language amid a series of tweets with racial stereotypes.

Although Gordon did not respond to the Free Beacon,  the Republican Jewish Coalition did.

In a statement, it demanded that Sanders fire Gordon.

“Darius Khalil Gordon’s tweets traffic in a base, anti-Semitic slur,” RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks said in a statement on the organization’s website. “It is outrageous that Bernie Sanders would hire him, given Gordon’s history of posting blatantly anti-Semitic comments on social media. The Sanders campaign should fire him immediately.”

“Sanders’ campaign already has an image problem in the Jewish community, after he proposed withholding military aid to Israel and appointed Linda Sarsour as a campaign surrogate. This latest incident just confirms that Sanders’ problems run deep,” he said.

Although the tweets were taken down, the damage had been done, as CNN reported Friday.

“He is no longer with the campaign and we wish him the best,” Mike Casca, a campaign spokesman, said, speaking of Gordon.

Gordon had formerly worked as the national field organizer for the Center for Popular Democracy, a New York City-based liberal group.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
