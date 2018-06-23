Bernie Sanders Earns Over $1 Million in a Year, Again

Financial disclosure forms show that the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate who campaigned against the millionaires and billionaires is in fact one of them.

Last year marked the second year in a row that Sen. Bernie Sanders topped $1 million in earnings, according to Vermont Digger.

Sanders, on his campaign website, proclaimed that “wealth and income inequality is the great moral issue of our time, it is the great economic issue of our time, and it is the great political issue of our time.”

The Vermont independent, who caucuses with the Democrats, made almost $1.06 million last year. Of that, $174,000 came from his Senate salary and $885,767 from advances and royalties for his book deal.

The figures were similar in 2016, when Sanders joined the 1 percent by earning $858,750 from his book deal on top of his Senate salary, CNBC reported.

TRENDING: Israel Follows United States’ Lead, Also Backs Away from UN Human Rights Body

Some said Sanders’ wealth shows he plays the capitalist game even as he proclaims himself to be a socialist.

BUT BUT BUT capitalism=evil 😈! All my profs said so! And so do millionaires like Bernie Sanders and Justin Trudeau and all my favourite celebs! — Declan Thomas Hope 🇨🇦 (@declan_hope) June 23, 2018

Sanders is a career politician who is a millionaire who never held what most Americans would consider a “real job” and who proposes raising people’s taxes. WTF? https://t.co/V82blmd4rf — Stephen Robinson (@SER1897) June 23, 2018

Jeff Weaver, a Sanders aide, scoffed when asked whether being wealthy himself was a contradiction with the senator’s message.

Is Bernie Sanders a hypocrite? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“That was a pretty funny question,” Weaver said. “Bernie Sanders continues to fight for working-class people across this country so I think it’s a pretty ridiculous question.”

The disclosure forms show that Sanders owns three homes, including one on an island in Lake Champlain he bought in 2016 for $575,000. Sanders also lists two mortgages, one on a property valued at between $100,001 and $250,000 in value, and the other between $250,001 and $500,000.

“Bernie is a homeowner in Vermont,” Weaver said. “After 16 years of renting in D.C. he took the radical step of buying a small row house. And like many Vermonters he and [his wife] Jane have a camp on Lake Champlain.”

When The National Review examined the tax returns Sanders filed when he was a candidate, it noted that Sanders took many of the deductions that, as a candidate, he would condemn.

The senator is not the only earner who has built up the family nest egg, as noted by Fox News.

Jane Sanders is the former president of the now-defunct Burlington College and is under FBI investigation for the tactics she used to swing loans that allowed the college to purchase a tract of land.

She resigned in 2011.

A federal grand jury is hearing evidence in the case, according to the Washington Examiner.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.