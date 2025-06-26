With the establishment media in their pockets, Democrats have grown accustomed to lying with impunity.

Thus, when reminded of the only recent occasion when circumstances compelled them to acknowledge one of their many lies, they begin sweating, and their collars get tight.

For instance, on Tuesday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an octogenarian socialist who caucuses with the Democrats, appeared visibly and deliciously uncomfortable after host Joe Rogan made a subtle reference to former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

Democrats and their media allies, of course, spent years gaslighting the public about Biden’s condition.

In a 30-second clip posted to the social media platform X, Sanders began by spouting the usual leftist claptrap.

“I worry very much about the future of American democracy,” the senator said.

Rogan, of course, knows better than to give credence to that nonsense. After all, Democrats have engaged in absurd fearmongering about “democracy” throughout the entire era of President Donald Trump’s political ascendancy. In fact, they spent much of the 2024 campaign slandering Trump and his supporters as “Nazis.” Voters rejected them, but they still have not learned.

The host, therefore, did the wise thing by changing the subject.

“Are you gonna run for president again?” Rogan asked.

“I am 83 years of age,” Sanders replied.

“That’s what I’m saying,” the host continued before laughing. No doubt Rogan meant to refer to the advanced ages of the last two presidents, 79-year-old Trump and 82-year-old Biden.

“I’m not sure the American people would be too enthusiastic if somebody’s 108 — ” Sanders replied before Rogan interrupted him by broaching that uncomfortable topic: cognitive ability.

“You’re still very with it,” the host said.

“Thank you,” Sanders replied with an awkward laugh.

“You are,” Rogan continued. “I mean, you’re a couple years older than Biden, right. Think of that. You could be off a lot worse.”

Sanders put his head down, desperately hoping to move on to another topic.

“Yes, yes. Alright,” the senator said. “Um. So.”

NEW: Joe Rogan asks Senator Bernie Sanders if he is going to run for president again. This exchange is hilarious. Rogan: “Are you going to run for president again?” Sanders: “I am 83 years of age. I’m not sure the American people would be too enthusiastic…” Rogan: “You’re… pic.twitter.com/KoTXRWGxZi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 24, 2025

Watching Democrats (and those who caucus with them) squirm at the mention of their own deception is a rare phenomenon.

After all, when Democrats spread hoaxes about Trump, they suffer no consequences. Instead, their voters send them back to Congress, in some cases with a promotion. If anything, some establishment outlet might acknowledge one of the lies years later, when it no longer matters.

Likewise, when Democrats and their establishment allies lie in the service of authoritarianism, nothing happens to them. They simply receive pardons.

Their cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline, however, proved to be the one lie they could no longer conceal or ignore, for they needed to get him out of the 2024 race and replace him with former Vice President Kamala Harris, and they could only do that by acknowledging his incapacity.

Then, after Harris lost to Trump, Democrats began pointing fingers at one another, eager to deflect responsibility for the lie.

Hence the discomfort in Sanders’ voice and body language at the mention of the one lie he could not deny.

