Beware: IRS Issues Warning over New Scam Involving Your Tax Refund

Tax return formsSeeArkay / ShutterstockTax return forms. (SeeArkay / Shutterstock)

By Erin Coates
Published August 31, 2019 at 10:05am
The Internal Revenue Service has issued a warning about the latest scam of unsolicited emails sweeping the nation.

It is important for Americans to remember that the IRS will never send you unsolicited emails about tax refunds, or anything else, for that matter.

According to Fox Business, the recent batch of scam emails has subject lines like “Automatic Income Tax Reminder” or “Electronic Tax Return Reminder.”

The links included in these emails look like they are coming from IRS.gov, but when a user clicks on them they download malware.

This malware gives scammers control over the user’s computer and access to sensitive data, like passwords.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a media release, “This latest scheme is yet another reminder that tax scams are a year-round business for thieves. We urge you to be on guard at all times.”

“The IRS doesn’t initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text message or social media channels to request personal or financial information,” the IRS website reads.

Have you fallen prey to a scam like this before?

“This includes requests for PIN numbers, passwords or similar access information for credit cards, banks or other financial accounts.”

Despite the IRS’ efforts to work with the tax industry to fix any issues of stolen identity, many people are still vulnerable to imposters.

In fact, phishing and phone scams made Forbes’ 2019 “Dirty Dozen” tax scam list.

The IRS has a number of ways to either report online scams or check to see if the IRS is really contacting you.

If you receive a suspicious email, forward it to phishing@irs.com, and then delete the original email.

If you receive a letter from the IRS, it is also important to verify that the agency actually sent the form by searching for the notice on IRS.gov where you will find instructions on how to respond if it is legitimate.

All in all, it is important to be wary of any email, letter or phone call that asks for personal or banking information.

Sadly, there many people out there who prey on vulnerability.

