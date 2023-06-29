Biden Admin Launches LGBT 'Toolkit' for Schools That Includes Some Alarming Instructions

Despite the calendar turning to July in a few scant days, the Biden administration doesn’t appear to be slowing down when it comes to LGBT “pride” initiatives — despite a polarizing re-election bid set against the backdrop of economic calamity and world war.

President Joe Biden and his Department of Education put out a new “toolkit” for schools to use when it comes to assisting LGBT students as a part of their “new actions to protect LGBTQI+ communities,” as outline by a White House fact sheet.

Included within that toolkit are some curious instructions and factoids for the schools and students.

One such instruction included “[f]acilitating opportunities for students to find support from peers, teachers, and staff, such as student-led organizations, and identifying supportive spaces on campus.”

Whatever one may think of that specific instruction, it’s hard to argue that it wasn’t immediately followed up with a frequent criticism of LGBT advocates — their wanton use of emotional blackmail.

“Did you know?” began a little factoid after the above instruction. “According to the CDC, when schools implement supportive policies and practices for LGBTQI+ youth, all students experience less emotional distress, less violence and harassment, and fewer suicidal thoughts and behaviors.”

It’s worth noting that the CDC article the instructions link to claimed that “LGBQ students were 5x more likely to attempt suicide” before tucking away the “during the pandemic” qualifier right underneath it.

But the curious nature of the toolkit didn’t end there, as a number of other instructions appeared to fly in the face of traditional education.

Naturally, the toolkit made explicit mention of “book bans” in it — a common Democrat boogeyman in response to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trying to ban pornographic material in public schools.

“Did you know?” the toolkit noted in another ominous addendum. “Book bans may violate Federal civil rights laws, depending on the facts and circumstances. [The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights] can investigate whether students have experienced a hostile environment at school based on sex, race or disability.”

An alternative interpretation of the aforementioned factoid could be that complying with, say, the Florida governor’s mandates may trigger an investigation by the Department of Education.

One muddled instruction in the toolkit even mentioned a special way of disciplining LGBT students.

“Making clear that LGBTQI+ must not be subjected to discriminatory discipline,” one bullet point said.

Yes, that instruction is exactly what it sounds like: Stop disciplining LGBT students, especially if they’re acting out about pronouns or gender identity.

“Did you know?” yet another factoid began. “Evidence shows that LGBTQI+ students face higher rates of school discipline than students who are not LGBTQI+, often related to their gender expression — and especially for LGBTQI+ youth of color.”

One possible interpretation for any mischievous 14-year-old: Students can act out and avoid harsher penalties by claiming he or she is not being called “they/them.”

And if that potential wasn’t harrowing enough for educators, the toolkit also included a “hate crime threat guide” that can let students pinpoint exactly how an educator has violated them.

You can see the full text of the toolkit below:

LGBT toolkit by The Western Journal

The above toolkit came just weeks after the Biden-Harris administration put out a statement announcing a slew of new actions that focus solely on LGBT students.

