Biden Admin Does the Unthinkable with Instructions to Terrified Americans Trapped in Kabul

 By Jack Davis August 15, 2021 at 11:36am
The  State Department on  Sunday told Americans in Kabul that their best chance of survival is to hide.

“The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport.  There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place,” the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan said in a statement published on its website on Sunday.

The embassy then told everyone that even as the Taliban took over Kabul, it is vital to have that paperwork in order.

And access to electrical power and a working Wi-Fi connection are apparently necessary, too.

“U.S. citizens wanting assistance in departing the country should register for any option that might be identified to return to the United States, and must complete this Repatriation Assistance Request for each traveler in their group,” the embassy notice said.

Police Official Skipped 'Sacred' Ritual for Slain Chicago Cop: 'We Don't Have 20 Minutes for This S***'

 “Spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens in Afghanistan who are awaiting immigrant visas should also complete this form if they wish to depart. Please do so as soon as possible.  You must complete this form even if you’ve previously submitted your information to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul,” it said.

The U.S. Embassy flag was lowered Sunday, signifying the end of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan, according to CNN.

Is this disaster President Joe Biden's fault?

As late as Thursday, State Department spokesman Ned Price had said there was no such thing as an evacuation either in the works or taking place.

“This is not abandonment. This is not an evacuation. This is not the wholesale withdrawal. What this is (is) a reduction in the size of our civilian footprint,” Price told reporters Thursday, according to ABC News. “The embassy remains open and we plan to continue our diplomatic work in Afghanistan.”


However, reflecting the fact that times have changed, the emergency notice posted by the embassy Sunday said anyone with questions should not bother phoning.

In fact, it said in boldface type:

Afghanistan Has Fallen, Remains of Government Transferring Power to Taliban in Presidential Palace

Do not call the U.S. Embassy in Kabul for details or updates about the flight. This form is the only way to communicate interest in flight options.”

As of Sunday afternoon, it was unclear who would even be able to flee the country.

CNN was reporting as of Sunday afternoon that most diplomatic personnel who had not yet left were at the Kabul airport waiting to flee.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation